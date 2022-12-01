LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Sueing, Key discuss Ohio State’s loss to Duke

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

If you somehow missed it, the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes traveled to Durham, North Carolina Wednesday night to tangle with the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils and were defeated, 81-72. Ohio State turned the ball over 16 times, and a crucial stretch at the end of the first half allowed Duke to turn a close game into a 10-point lead at halftime.

After the game, head coach Chris Holtmann spoke to the media about the reasons his team fell behind. He said there were a lot of “dumb” fouls and that Duke’s size “threw them off their rhythm” leading to only six team assists.

Captains Justice Sueing and Zed Key then met with the Ohio State media outside of the Buckeyes’ locker room. Sueing said that many of the Buckeyes’ mistakes are “correctable” and that he knows he’ll face teams similar to Duke this season, so he needs to adjust and not get in foul trouble again like he did against the Blue Devils.

