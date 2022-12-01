LGHL Uncut Podcast: Sheldon, Harris and McGuff on another marquee Ohio State women’s basketball win

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team played their second ranked opponent of the season. Like the first against the then No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, it was a game where the first half gave no intention of Ohio State winning. Then a second half led to an ending of a double-digit 96-77 dominating win over perennial college basketball power in the Louisville Cardinals.

Following the win, guards Jacy Sheldon and Rikki Harris talked about the game, before head coach Kevin McGuff.

Sheldon discussed the biggest factor in the Buckeyes win, who was sitting right next to the guard during the media availability. Also, playing in front of a raucous crowd of Cardinal fans and how her lower leg injury feels after missing the last two games against Wright State and the University of North Alabama.

Harris, who sounds as sick as she was, talks about playing even though she couldn’t breathe, and not expecting to get as many minutes as she did. Plus, how her teammates lifted her performance, where this game ranks in her all-time games as a Buckeye and feeding off the Louisville crowd.

Coach McGuff then talks about how he leveraged experience to turn the game around, what Harris means to this Ohio State team and why freshman forward Cotie McMahon didn’t play as many minutes as she has to start the season.

That and more on the latest edition of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut.”

