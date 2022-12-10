Play Like a Girl Podcast: Hendon Hooker, you should have been a Heisman finalist

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Jami talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Happy Reaction Week and welcome back to the Play Like a Girl podcast! This week, Jami and Megan give their thoughts on the playoff rankings, and Ohio State’s odds against Georgia. Plus, they discuss who will take home the Heisman trophy, and why it definitely should not be Stetson Bennett.

Additionally, the pair breaks down the big names in the transfer portal and the impact Coach Prime will have at Colorado.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich