Order your limited edition Brutus Then and Now bobblehead now!

We Buckeye fans love our history, we love our traditions, and we love our mascot. So, when you put all of that love into one singular thing, what do you get? The new “Brutus Then and Now Bobblehead” from our fine friends at FOCO.

Normally, their “Then and Now” series takes a player from the past and pairs them with a modern star, but in this case, they are comparing the OG, 1965 Brutus Buckeye and placing him side-by-side with the version that we know and love today. While the original version of the humanoid, semi-poisonous nut might be enough to give small children nightmares, it is a beautiful ode to the past for the more seasoned fans amongst us.

This new bobblehead features both Brutuses in front of the north rotunda of the cathedral of college football Ohio Stadium. On the left is the original Brutus in black and white and on the left is the modern killer nut in full color.

The “Brutus Then and Now Bobblehead” is available for pre-order now for $90, but hurry, because there will only be 222 versions of the 5-inch tall figure made, and you don’t want to miss this one.

FOCO has been killing it with Brutus bobbleheads this year. In October, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume. The company also released a Thanksgiving Day Parade-inspired Brutus bobblehead and a Brutus in Christmas pajamas in front of the fireplace bobblehead. Also, as over the summer, FOCO released very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe. Also, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the holiday season than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.