We’ll talk about this later: There’s more to life than being ridiculously good looking (or good at football)

The Heisman Trophy presentation is always a spectacle — particularly, for the fashion choices of the finalists. It’s a preview for what’s to come on the NFL Draft red carpet, and an incredible highlight of what happens when high fashion meets incredible athleticism with just a touch (maybe more) of the swagger that only comes from someone who can wear something so daring with full confidence, because heck yes, they’re pulling it off.

And for these folks, to quote Derek Zoolander, there is more to life than being ridiculously good looking, because they also happen to be really good at football.

In a time when name, image and likeness give players opportunities to build their brands with style, it’s interesting to see where some of the top players in the country are taking things.

So without further ado, let’s award the Heisman for most stylish finalist.

4. Stetson Bennett IV

Perhaps he was also in town for an interview with Goldman Sachs and only had room for one suit in his carryon, but the stylings from the Georgia quarterback left something to be desired. The fresh cuts on his face from the SEC Championship game gave Bennett a tough edge, but everything else — from his tame haircut to dark suit to a demeanor that all-too-clearly said he already knew he lost — made Bennett fade into the background compared to the others sharing the stage.

3. Max Duggan

Altogether, the TCU quarterback’s style reminded me of a teen going to prom. From the floppy hair to the classic cut, windowpane suit and tie in the color of his alma mater. Sure, it would be a good look for senior prom, but this is the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. Which is something the other two folks on the stage took very seriously.

2. C.J. Stroud

Okay, to be clear, the gap between Stroud and the No. 1 spot was slimmer than slim, while the gap between Stroud and Duggan was Grand Canyon-esque. Let’s just say it: Stroud. Has. Style. His three-piece, scarlet suit with subtle gray window panes was perfectly paired with his simple pocket square. However, the piece de resistance of the ensemble was his No. 7 bling worn over a simple dark tie and white button down.

1. Caleb Williams

When we’re talking high fashion, it was going to be hard to beat Caleb Williams’ Adidas x Gucci collab suit. The cut was pretty old school, but hey, that’s fashion when what’s old is new again. With the sizable lapels and wide cut, the double-breasted suit featured the Adidas logo and token stripes up the sides of the suit, as well as Gucci branding. The plaid design softly alluded to USC’s colors. The slim tie and simple shirt tied things together tastefully.

However, someone probably should have reminded Williams to cut the tags off his sleeves.