Ohio State men’s basketball moves up to No. 23 in newest AP Poll

Following their buzzer-beating 67-66 win over Rutgers last week, Ohio State (7-2, 1-0) jumped from No. 25 to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll this week.

The No. 23 Buckeyes had an 11-point lead at one point but couldn’t hold it, finding themselves behind in the final minute of play Thursday night at home. But after a Caleb McConnell missed free throw kept the deficit at two points with seven seconds remaining, Tanner Holden knocked down the game-winning three-pointer from just in front of the Ohio State bench as the buzzer went off for a walk-off win.

The following day, the Big Ten Conference released a statement that Holden’s bucket should not have counted — instead, the play should have been blown dead the moment Holden caught the ball, because he stepped out of bounds on his own accord and then came back in and was the next person to touch the ball. By rule, the ball should have been given back to Rutgers with 0.5 seconds remaining, with the Scarlet Knights up two points. But hey, no takebacks!

With last week’s top team (Houston) losing, the Purdue Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0) moved into the top spot in the AP Poll once again. Matt Painter’s squad also occupied the No. 1 spot last December for one week before losing to Rutgers.

The top five is rounded out by Virginia, UConn, Alabama, and Houston.

Aside from No. 23 Ohio State and No. 1 Purdue, four other Big Ten teams were ranked this week. They are: No. 14 Indiana, No. 18 Illinois, No. 20 Maryland, and No. 22 Wisconsin.

Iowa and Michigan State both received votes in the poll, but were left out of the top-25.

You can check out the full poll here.