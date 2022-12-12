I-70 Football Podcast: It’s Award Season

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The season is over, and there is a lull between bowl games as teams get an extra week to prepare. The break is filled with awards, as every conference and major media outlet announces their post-season honorees. In this episode of the I-70 Football Podcast, Dante and Jordan discuss the various awards and All-American honors bestowed upon the best players in the Big Ten.

Before the awards conversation, the guys discuss the latest news around the Big Ten, including updates on the coaching carousel. New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell will have to hit the transfer portal for his future quarterback, as current Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz entered his name into the portal. He may not struggle to find one after he hired Phil Longo, former University of North Carolina offensive coordinator, to the same role.

Purdue needs a new coach, as Jeff Brohm has been hired at his alma mater, Louisville, with a seven-year $36 million contract. Lastly, Ohio State needs a new offensive coordinator as Kevin Wilson accepted a head coaching position at Tulsa. The expectation is they will hire from within. Keenan Bailey has already been announced as the tight ends coach.

The Big Ten announced its postseason awards and all-conference teams. The guys have no issues with most of the award recipients, but Jordan does not agree with Jack Campbell as the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year or Defensive Player of the Year. Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg finished with five fewer tackles, but had 19 more solo tackles as well as more sacks and more tackles for loss. Campbell came into the season with a well-known name, but Tommy had the better season and should be honored instead.

The Big Ten was full of talented players this year, leading the country in All-American honors. The B1G has 13 players voted to one of the All-American teams, with a few more left to be announced. Blake Corum, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., Olu Oluwatimi, Peter Skoronski, Jack Campbell, and Devon Witherspoon are all in line for consensus or unanimous All-American honors.

In their pitstops, Jordan admits to his college football addiction as he is dealing with withdrawal and trying to remember what he likes outside of college football. Dante is ready for the holiday season to end so he can stop driving all over Ohio to see friends and family.

