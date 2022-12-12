Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date

As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend.

Wilson sets commitment date

It’s been a long, hard fought battle between Ohio State and Georgia for 2023 four-star defensive end Damon Wilson of Venice (FL) and now the Buckeyes are aware of when they will learn the decision from the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, Wilson has set an announcement date for Dec. 21 in which he will reveal his pick of Ohio State or Georgia. While the Buckeyes currently read as the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite, it’s the Bulldogs that seem to have the traction in this race.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes put together a valiant effort with Wilson. However, it’s seemed as if Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have weathered the storm. Yes, Ohio State has over a week to try to pull this one back in their favor, but that outcome looks bleak.

With Wilson expected to pick the Bulldogs, it means Ohio State will have lost out on another top edge rusher in the 2023 class. Wilson currently grades as a Top 15 prospect in the class and the second best edge defender overall behind Keon Keeley — another major Buckeye target.

Buckeyes host Marshall for bowl practice

When it comes to the 2024 class in Ohio, there is an argument to be made that none is more important for the Buckeyes than four-star running back Jordan Marshall of Archbishop Moeller (OH). Especially when considering that Ohio State could very well come away empty handed at the position in the 2023 class.

According to Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, Ohio State had the luxury of welcoming Marshall to campus this weekend to check out a bowl practice on Saturday. The visit allows Marshall to continue to build his relationship with Ohio State who is unquestionably putting a full court press on for the Cincinnati standout.

Marshall, who picked up an offer from Ohio State back in June, currently slots just outside of the Top 100 prospects in next years cycle. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder also slots in as the 8th highest graded running back in the class and the second best prospect that the state of Ohio has to offer.

