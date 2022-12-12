Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team stayed put in the AP Poll at No. 3, but still received recognition they haven’t earned in almost three years. The Big Ten conference awarded Forward Cotie McMahon won her first B1G Freshman of the Year honor.

McMahon’s started every game this season for the Scarlet & Gray, but week four was her best. In games against the New Hampshire Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans, McMahon averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals per game.

Against the Wildcats, McMahon scored a team, and career, high 20 points alongside five steals and four assists. At the start of the second half, McMahon opened up the first 3:04 of the third quarter with four of those five steals, on her way to 10 points in the game.

In the Buckeyes’ first Big Ten home game of the season, McMahon continued that strong play, opening the game up with two points, two rebounds, and a steal in the first 0:40 of the game. McMahon grabbed 10 rebounds on the day, with eight points.

Both performances aren’t too surprising for the Ohioan from Centerville. McMahon’s played with intensity all season, helping on the defensive press and showing speed that can cover the court quicker than almost anybody in the arena.

The two games are a shift for McMahon, who over the past couple of weeks has been sat by head coach Kevin McGuff, opting for more experience on the court in close games against the Louisville Cardinals and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Even then, McGuff’s always applauded the freshman forward for her ability and how McMahon will be a leader for the Buckeyes for years to come.

Sunday, McMahon showed that ability to lead the team, playing eight minutes of the final quarter against a surging Spartans team. Michigan State cut a once 18-point lead down to two points with 18 seconds remaining and McGuff kept McMahon on the court, with short substitutions for free throw shooting purposes.

McMahon grabbed six of her 10 rebounds in that fourth quarter, making an impact when Ohio State needed it most. On the season, McMahon averages 9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game.

The B1G Freshman of the Week award hasn’t been awarded to the program since Feb. 17, 2020, when then-freshman Madison Greene won the award for the Scarlet & Gray.

Elsewhere in the weekly conference awards was another forward: Taylor Thierry. The sophomore from Cleveland, Ohio won a spot on the Big Ten’s Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on 77.3% shooting in the two wins, plus nine rebounds to go with 21 points on Sunday.

Thierry currently leads the country in field goal percentage with an astounding 73%.