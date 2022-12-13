Ohio State offers handful of Maryland teammates

With a break between now and New Years Eve, the Ohio State football team will be hard at work preparing for its matchup versus Georgia in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. The extra time will give the Ohio State coaching staff more flexibility in recruiting as well. The staff will be traveling across the country in efforts to close out its 2023 class, but also to get a head start in recruiting future classes.

Ohio State offers four Maryland teammates

Ohio State traveled to Maryland on Monday, and the day ended with safeties coach Perry Eliano offering four different recruits from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, MD. Two of the DB’s are in the 2024 class, and the other two are in the 2025 class.

Class: 2024

Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy

Size: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Recruiting Interests: Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Pitt, Kansas, Ohio State, etc.

Class: 2024

Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy

Size: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Recruiting Interests: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, USC, Cincinnati, Arizona, Arkansas, Ohio State, etc.

Class: 2025

Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy

Size: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Recruiting Interests: Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Ohio State, etc.

Class: 2025

Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy

Size: 5-foot-10, 150 pounds

Recruiting Interests: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ohio State

I am Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University!! #gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/uNwtqYKOfa — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) December 12, 2022

Five-star DE commits to Alabama

Ohio State has been recruiting 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley (Tampa, FL / Berkeley Prep) ever since he decommitted from Notre Dame on Aug. 17. The Buckeyes were not alone in their pursuits, although their efforts did put them in the thick of things with Alabama and Florida.

Keeley took multiple visits to Ohio State following his decommitment from the Irish, including two in September for the Notre Dame game and then again when Ohio State played host to Wisconsin. Following the visits Ohio State seemed legitimized themselves as contenders but Alabama never stopped its pursuit.

In October, the Crimson Tide hosted Keeley on an official visit and seemingly cemented themselves as the favorites again. Both Ohio State and Alabama sent their coaching staffs in to visit him in the last few weeks, but on Monday Keeley ended his recruitment, officially committing to Alabama.

Keeley was not the only five-star DE Ohio State has targeted down the stretch in this class. Ohio State has also been heavily involved with five-star DE’s Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei.

Wilson has set a commitment date for Dec. 21, and Ohio State and Georgia are the favorites in this one. Georgia has gained a lot of traction in Wilson’s recruitment as of late, but his interest in Ohio State never wavered.

Georgia will likely win out for Wilson, but the Buckeyes are also still in play for the aforementioned Uiagalelei. The five-star has set a final three of Ohio State, Oregon and USC but will wait until Signing Day to make it official.

Ohio State has long been viewed as the favorites to land Uiagalelei, but USC has made a very strong push for him in the last couple months. Oregon has also made a strong push but the tea leaves currently show this one coming down to USC and Ohio State.

Quick Hits