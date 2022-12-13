Ohio State offers handful of Maryland teammates

With a break between now and New Years Eve, the Ohio State football team will be hard at work preparing for its matchup versus Georgia in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. The extra time will give the Ohio State coaching staff more flexibility in recruiting as well. The staff will be traveling across the country in efforts to close out its 2023 class, but also to get a head start in recruiting future classes.
Ohio State offers four Maryland teammates
Ohio State traveled to Maryland on Monday, and the day ended with safeties coach Perry Eliano offering four different recruits from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, MD. Two of the DB’s are in the 2024 class, and the other two are in the 2025 class.
Four-star CB Ify Obidegwu
Class: 2024
Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy
Size: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Recruiting Interests: Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Pitt, Kansas, Ohio State, etc.
Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Thee Ohio State University!! #GoBuckeyes @Coach_Eliano @CoachCammm @CoachJdubSFA @CoachMessay pic.twitter.com/rhk4psbKsA— Ify Obidegwu (@Ify1kk) December 12, 2022
Three-star S Edrees Farooq
Class: 2024
Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy
Size: 6-foot, 185 pounds
Recruiting Interests: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, USC, Cincinnati, Arizona, Arkansas, Ohio State, etc.
Extremely Blessed to Receive an offer from Ohio State University!! #Gobuckeyes @Coach_Eliano @CoachMessay @CoachJdubSFA @CoachCammm pic.twitter.com/YIGPc42qqx— Edrees Farooq (@EdreesFarooq21) December 12, 2022
CB Blake Woodby
Class: 2025
Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy
Size: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
Recruiting Interests: Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Ohio State, etc.
Blessed to receive an offer from my Dream school !!! The Ohio State University #SBG #BIA #Gobuckeyes @CoachJdubSFA @CoachMessay @CoachCammm @Coach_Eliano @CoachCrack5 pic.twitter.com/6tw0JT484h— Blake “Bobble” Woodby (@blake_woodby) December 12, 2022
CB Kevyn Humes
Class: 2025
Hometown: Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy
Size: 5-foot-10, 150 pounds
Recruiting Interests: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ohio State
I am Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University!! #gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/uNwtqYKOfa— Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) December 12, 2022
Five-star DE commits to Alabama
Ohio State has been recruiting 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley (Tampa, FL / Berkeley Prep) ever since he decommitted from Notre Dame on Aug. 17. The Buckeyes were not alone in their pursuits, although their efforts did put them in the thick of things with Alabama and Florida.
Keeley took multiple visits to Ohio State following his decommitment from the Irish, including two in September for the Notre Dame game and then again when Ohio State played host to Wisconsin. Following the visits Ohio State seemed legitimized themselves as contenders but Alabama never stopped its pursuit.
In October, the Crimson Tide hosted Keeley on an official visit and seemingly cemented themselves as the favorites again. Both Ohio State and Alabama sent their coaching staffs in to visit him in the last few weeks, but on Monday Keeley ended his recruitment, officially committing to Alabama.
COMMITTED ❤️— 5⭐️ (@keon_keeley) December 12, 2022
Thank you to my Mom, and my amazing Berkeley Family!@BPS_Football @CoachHutzler @AlabamaFTBL @BAMACoachG @Hayesfawcett3 @BerkeleyPrep pic.twitter.com/DqmXMaHfKa
Keeley was not the only five-star DE Ohio State has targeted down the stretch in this class. Ohio State has also been heavily involved with five-star DE’s Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei.
Wilson has set a commitment date for Dec. 21, and Ohio State and Georgia are the favorites in this one. Georgia has gained a lot of traction in Wilson’s recruitment as of late, but his interest in Ohio State never wavered.
Georgia will likely win out for Wilson, but the Buckeyes are also still in play for the aforementioned Uiagalelei. The five-star has set a final three of Ohio State, Oregon and USC but will wait until Signing Day to make it official.
Ohio State has long been viewed as the favorites to land Uiagalelei, but USC has made a very strong push for him in the last couple months. Oregon has also made a strong push but the tea leaves currently show this one coming down to USC and Ohio State.
Quick Hits
- Chad Simmons of on3.com Tweeted Monday that Auburn is trying to flip current Ohio State 2023 four-star cornerback commit Kayin Lee. The blue-chip prospect committed to Ohio State on June 27, but he took an official visit to Auburn on Dec. 2. Losing Lee would be a big blow to this Ohio State class, but the Buckeyes also hold commitments from fellow 2023 CBs Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Jermaine Mathews.
#Auburn is working to flip 4-star CB Kayin Lee from #OhioState.— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 12, 2022
Lee gives the latest: https://t.co/73MLEvD5cL (On3+) pic.twitter.com/4GFqsWVw5p
