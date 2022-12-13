LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff, Thierry and Mikesell dissect first B1G home win

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team played their first home Big Ten conference game of the season. On the schedule was the Michigan State Spartans, a team the Buckeyes beat three times in their 2021-22 conference regular season co-championship season.

Following the Buckeyes’ closest win of the season, a six-point win over Sparty, head coach Kevin McGuff, forward/guard Taylor Thierry and guard Taylor Mikesell stepped in front of the media to talk about the win.

Coach McGuff discussed what he saw going poorly for the Buckeyes, and how having a close game earlier in the season can help the team in the long-run. Also, he provides an update on guard Jacy Sheldon, who missed the previous two games before taking to the bench again, this time in a home Big Ten game.

Next up is Thierry. The forward/guard flex player hit a career high with 21 points and talked about that career day.

Last up is Mikesell. Although Ohio State struggled shooting overall, Mikesell talks about what coach McGuff called her “nerves of steel” to hit four late free throws to ice the game for Ohio State. Also, learning lessons in a win when they don’t play their best, citing how much of the season is left to go.

The Buckeyes return for one more home game before going out west for the San Diego Invitational. Find out more this week on Land-Grant Holy Land.

