Silver Bullets Podcast: Ohio State awards and B1G bowls

With a couple of weeks left before Ohio State takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff, there is a lot of activity throughout college football, particularly when it comes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and (of course) awards season. This week’s discussion begins with a little OSU coaching news, but then we quickly pivot into talks about Ohio State All-American selections, C.J. Stroud’s finish in the Heisman Trophy race, invitations to postseason all-star games, and the like.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is getting some much deserved love on the postseason All-America lists even if he was a snub for two trophies — one he should have won and one for which he should have at least been in the conversation, according to one of our hosts. Meanwhile, there’s also some love for Ohio State’s offensive line, but not as much as there probably should be for linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

After our conversation about the coaching staff and Buckeye honors, we dove into our walk through the other Big Ten bowl games. There’s a lot of uncertainty these days with bowl season. When you factor in coaching changes, opt-outs, and the transfer portal, it’s hard to even begin to dissect how a game might unfold.

Those aren’t the only factors that make bowl season less desirable than it once was. What’s up with the names of these games? You could at least figure out the line of business of most of the sponsors in the past, but good luck with it in this group of bowls.

We went game by game, chronologically, to talk about each match-up as best we could. We also touched on the news of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s health and the impact that could have on the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. By the time this podcast reaches you, things could have changed, as there was still a lot of uncertainty as the time we sat down to record this show.

We’ll be off next week, returning Dec. 27 to preview the big match-up with the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email. Be sure to subscribe, rate, review, and share.

Thanks for listening!