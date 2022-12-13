Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Five Buckeyes earn AP All-American honors

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marvin Harrison Jr. now Ohio State football’s first consensus All-American receiver since 1995

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

You’re Nuts: Which position should Ohio State upgrade through the transfer portal?

Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Film Preview: What makes Georgia’s defense so difficult for opposing offenses to break down?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Thoughts on Georgia as Buckeyes prepare for Peach Bowl test (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

By the Numbers: Comparing Ohio State and Georgia

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State seeks 30-Year revenge win vs. Georgia

Michel Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes dig into Peach Bowl practices (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Six Georgia Players Ohio State Will Need to Game Plan for in the Peach Bowl

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Love seeing good dudes doing good things!

A special night for Paris Johnson Jr (@PassYourPast ) and the Paris Johnson Jr Foundation (@PassYourPast) as they are honored with a certificate of recognition from both Governor Mike DeWine and Senator Sherrod Brown for all they do for veterans across Ohio. pic.twitter.com/bbeQjKqCvV — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) December 13, 2022

What promotion of Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: Bad faith media members used Ohio State’s injury disclosure policy as a weapon to attack Smith-Njigba

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

We’ll talk about this later: There’s more to life than being ridiculously good looking (or good at football)

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball moves up to No. 23 in newest AP Poll

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Watch Chris Holtmann’s press conference as he previews North Carolina:

Without Isaac Likekele, Ohio State ironman Bruce Thornton soldiers on

Adam Jasrdy, The Columbus Dispatch

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball survives Michigan State

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Two years after collapsing mid-game, Keyontae Johnson’s comeback is the best story in college basketball

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State Downs Kent State 32-9

Robbie Mackinnon, The Lantern

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Five Buckeyes to Compete at FINA World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

What the hell is Zaslav doing over there?