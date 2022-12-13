Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Five Buckeyes earn AP All-American honors
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Marvin Harrison Jr. now Ohio State football’s first consensus All-American receiver since 1995
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
You’re Nuts: Which position should Ohio State upgrade through the transfer portal?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
.@MarvHarrisonJr ➡️ AP First-Team All-American #Zone6 pic.twitter.com/GN4hQS8cjE— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 12, 2022
Film Preview: What makes Georgia’s defense so difficult for opposing offenses to break down?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Thoughts on Georgia as Buckeyes prepare for Peach Bowl test (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
By the Numbers: Comparing Ohio State and Georgia
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State seeks 30-Year revenge win vs. Georgia
Michel Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Questions as Buckeyes dig into Peach Bowl practices (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Six Georgia Players Ohio State Will Need to Game Plan for in the Peach Bowl
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Love seeing good dudes doing good things!
A special night for Paris Johnson Jr (@PassYourPast ) and the Paris Johnson Jr Foundation (@PassYourPast) as they are honored with a certificate of recognition from both Governor Mike DeWine and Senator Sherrod Brown for all they do for veterans across Ohio. pic.twitter.com/bbeQjKqCvV— Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) December 13, 2022
What promotion of Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Column: Bad faith media members used Ohio State’s injury disclosure policy as a weapon to attack Smith-Njigba
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
We’ll talk about this later: There’s more to life than being ridiculously good looking (or good at football)
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State men’s basketball moves up to No. 23 in newest AP Poll
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Watch Chris Holtmann’s press conference as he previews North Carolina:
Without Isaac Likekele, Ohio State ironman Bruce Thornton soldiers on
Adam Jasrdy, The Columbus Dispatch
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball survives Michigan State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Two years after collapsing mid-game, Keyontae Johnson’s comeback is the best story in college basketball
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State Downs Kent State 32-9
Robbie Mackinnon, The Lantern
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Five Buckeyes to Compete at FINA World Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
