Ohio State target, four-star linebacker set to reveal his commitment today

As Ohio State continues their preparation for the Peach Bowl against Georgia, they also are looking to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class. Later today, they will learn their fate with an uncommitted linebacker that has the Buckeyes as a finalist. Plus, a rising corner from Maryland talks about his recent offer from Ohio State.

Carter set to commit today

It’s decision day for one of the few remaining targets in the 2023 class for the Buckeyes. Four-star linebacker Arion Carter of Smyrna (TN) is set to decide between Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee this afternoon.

For the Buckeyes, they initially jumped into the picture for Carter back when he was committed to Memphis and was beginning to see an increase in interest from programs across the country. Ohio State ultimately was impressive enough to Carter that he wound up making an official visit to campus during the weekend of the Buckeyes 56-14 victory over Indiana.

But as the day for Carter to make his big decision has arrived, it feels as if Ohio State is running third in this race. The 247Sports Crystal Ball doesn’t help paint a picture of what the All-American Bowl participant may do later today, as there is no predictions made as of now. But one could bet on it being far more likely that Alabama or staying home and suiting up for Tennessee is far more likely than him choosing to play in Columbus.

Truthfully, it’s another hit for the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State that has been enduring a rough stretch as of late but that isn’t to say the sky is falling though. The Buckeyes still have work to do in the class and their is still a pathway to finishing the haul out on a positive note.

As for Carter, he will head to either Knoxville or Tuscaloosa as the second best player coming out of Tennessee in the class. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder also grades out as the No. 181 overall player and the 14th best linebacker that this cycle has to offer.

Woodby talks Buckeye offer

It was just two days ago that Ohio State jumped into the mix for 2025 cornerback Blake Woodby of St. Frances Academy (MD) when awarded him with an offer. On Tuesday, the Baltimore native caught up with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors to discuss the offer from the Buckeyes and he had plenty of good to say.

“Just growing up watching Ohio State and seeing all the guys they produce in the league as far as cornerbacks go, it’s just an ultimate level I want to reach one day. It means the world,” Woodby told Hodge.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder went on to tell Eleven Warriors that former Buckeye Marshon Lattimore is a player he watches and admires. Woodby also came away with high remarks regarding Perry Eliano, the safeties coach for his supposed dream school, and detailed with Hodge a bit of their conversation.

“We hopped on the phone and got to talking. His first question for me was do I love football? I told him, ‘I’d die for football.’ We connected on the point to where he told me he coached Sauce Gardner and told me what type of player he was on and off the field. Not only did he point out Sauce was good on the field, he pointed out Sauce had a 3.4 GPA and that you have to take care of your business off the field as well.”

Quick Hits

247Sports updated their 2023 class rankings on Tuesday and among the biggest risers for future Buckeyes was four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald who leaped up 51 spots to No. 178 overall, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt was bumped up 30 spots to No. 157, and four-star defensive lineman Will Smith got a 13 spot elevation and now sits at No. 154 in the class.

While there wasn’t many drastic drops among Buckeye pledges in the update, five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, and four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore saw the biggest drops.