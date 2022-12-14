Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson undergoes surgery, will miss College Football Playoff

Will Backus, 247Sports

Ohio State’s Jantzen Dunn enters transfer portal

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Trio of Buckeyes earn All-American status from The Sporting News

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Watch Ryan Day’s first Peach Bowl Press Conference:

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes handle busy stretch, Peach prep (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day discusses Dallan Hayden’s role versus Michigan, TreVeyon Henderson’s health

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

For Ryan Day, December is busiest month, even with only one game

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Kevin Wilson keeping Ohio State national title pursuit ‘first and foremost’

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

I hope we get one more year of a healthy TreVeyon Henderson in 2023.

As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.. #KeepGoing — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 13, 2022

Peach Bowl expecting ‘record crowd’ for an Ohio State-Georgia College Football Playoff semifinal

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day explains WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba missing Georgia, CFB Playoff due to injury

Mariah Guzman, 247Sports

Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba found ‘peace’ at end of frustrating season, said Ryan Day

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Orlovsky is still a horrible analyst, but this is a good answer:

Dan Orlovsky (@DanOrlovsky7) tells us where he'd go if he were in the transfer portal as a College QB going into his senior year...



For Dan's full appearance: https://t.co/c6sArQgb0l pic.twitter.com/EwhLRyNtaX — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 13, 2022

Ryan Day remembers Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Transfer Portal: How departing Buckeyes impact program moving forward (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: Which non-CFP bowl game are you most looking forward to?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

What could Ohio State work on before North Carolina? Here are 6 ideas

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Listen to the latest women’s basketball press conference:

B1G WBB Week 5: Corn, Injured Huskies and MACtion takes Maize & Blue

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Gallery: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan State

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming and Diving: OSU Divers Set For Winter Nationals

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

