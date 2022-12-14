Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson undergoes surgery, will miss College Football Playoff
Will Backus, 247Sports
Ohio State’s Jantzen Dunn enters transfer portal
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Trio of Buckeyes earn All-American status from The Sporting News
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Watch Ryan Day’s first Peach Bowl Press Conference:
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes handle busy stretch, Peach prep (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ryan Day discusses Dallan Hayden’s role versus Michigan, TreVeyon Henderson’s health
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
For Ryan Day, December is busiest month, even with only one game
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Kevin Wilson keeping Ohio State national title pursuit ‘first and foremost’
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
I hope we get one more year of a healthy TreVeyon Henderson in 2023.
As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.. #KeepGoing— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 13, 2022
Peach Bowl expecting ‘record crowd’ for an Ohio State-Georgia College Football Playoff semifinal
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day explains WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba missing Georgia, CFB Playoff due to injury
Mariah Guzman, 247Sports
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba found ‘peace’ at end of frustrating season, said Ryan Day
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Orlovsky is still a horrible analyst, but this is a good answer:
Dan Orlovsky (@DanOrlovsky7) tells us where he'd go if he were in the transfer portal as a College QB going into his senior year...— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 13, 2022
For Dan's full appearance: https://t.co/c6sArQgb0l pic.twitter.com/EwhLRyNtaX
Ryan Day remembers Mississippi State coach Mike Leach
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Transfer Portal: How departing Buckeyes impact program moving forward (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
You’re Nuts: Which non-CFP bowl game are you most looking forward to?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
What could Ohio State work on before North Carolina? Here are 6 ideas
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Listen to the latest women’s basketball press conference:
B1G WBB Week 5: Corn, Injured Huskies and MACtion takes Maize & Blue
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Game Gallery: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Swimming and Diving: OSU Divers Set For Winter Nationals
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Skip Bayless is the literal worst, but these guys are the best:
Shaq and Charles Barkley mocking Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe is peak comedy pic.twitter.com/uncqGgVlAB— KobeTheDreamer (@KobeTheDreamer) December 14, 2022
