LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day talks Georgia, OSU’s health in pre-Peach Bowl press conference

On today’s episode, we have uncut press conference audio from the special Peach Bowl media availability from Tuesday, Dec. 13. First the president and CEP of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Gary Stoken officially invites the Ohio State Buckeyes to participate in the game and after athletic director Gene Smith accepts the invitation (how wild would it have been if he had turned it down?), head coach Ryan Day answers questions about his team and the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

Among the topics that Day discusses are the health of his team, why Dallan Hayden was not called up to do more against Michigan, how his team will work to contain UGA’s tight ends, and more. Of note, this presser happened before TreVeyon Henderson announced that he had undergone season-ending surgery and will not be available for the game against Georgia.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

