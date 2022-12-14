LGHL Asks: What are you most worried about from Georgia in the Peach Bowl?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

We are about two and a half weeks until the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Peach Bowl matchup will be the 8 p.m. ET game on New Year’s Eve, and while that still feels like a ways away, with Christmas next weekend, we will all be running around getting ready for that, and before we know it, it will be game week.

So, we wanted to take the temperature of Buckeye Nation to see how they are feeling about the game against the Bulldogs and some other topics before the holiday season takes over all aspects of our lives.

Read through the questions and fill out the survey at the bottom of the page. We’ll have the results later in the week.

Question 1: What worries you most about Ohio State facing Georgia in the Peach Bowl?

I thought about including an “All of the Above” option, but I figured that would be a cop-out. UGA is such a well-rounded team, that I think it’s tough to pick just one thing to be most worried about, but to me, there is one answer that stands out, based on the previous high-profile losses of the Ryan Day/C.J. Stroud era.

Pick which one you are going within the survey, and I will share my thoughts when we have the final results later in the week.

Question 2: How much has the CFP berth helped you get over the Michigan loss?

Like all Ohio State fans, I was pretty down following the loss in The Game, and even though I thought it very likely that the Buckeyes would make it into the playoff, I wasn’t necessarily excited about it.

However, once Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, my concern over the Michigan game went from 90% down to about 25%. Now don’t get me wrong, if OSU does face off against TTUN in the National Championship Game, my stress level might shoot back up to 169%, but for now, I am excited that the team has the opportunity to right some of its wrongs and shock the world for the second time in eight years.

Question 3: Who needs to step up most for Ohio State to pull off the semifinal upset?

I left off the obvious in C.J. Stroud, because not only has he played at a fairly high level all season, but putting the starting quarterback into any question like this automatically skews the results. So, I picked some guys at key positions who either due to injury, rotation, or uneven play, haven’t performed to the level that they had been expected to late in the season, but are still capable of having a monster impact in the Peach Bowl.

J.T. Tuimoloau is the one guy I was a little apprehensive about including, just because he has played very well, but obviously, his freakish athletic ability means that he still has more room to improve, and five weeks of rest and prep very well could prove to be just what he needed heading into the postseason.

I’m not sure if I would pick him in this question, but I definitely think that he could have a massive impact if he comes more into his own on New Year’s Eve.

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

