Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State takes down Rutgers in completely normal circumstances

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On the 57th episode of Bucketheads, we break down the Buckeyes' controversial win over Rutgers and why it is not going to be overturned by the Big Ten. Hint: Because that doesn’t make sense. What went right and what wrong for the Buckeyes on the way to their last-second buzzer-beating win?

Plus, an update on the AP Poll and the start that the Big Ten has had. We talk about Purdue, Maryland, and of course, Penn State.

Also, a quick North Carolina preview and why this game is so darn difficult to make predictions for. Is it time for North Carolina to truly panic or are they talented enough to figure this thing out?

