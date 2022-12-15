LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff, Harris, McMahon talk San Diego, early season recap

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team won their 10th game of the season in 10 tries. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin McGuff, guard Rikki Harris and forward Cotie McMahon spoke with the media before their final home non-conference game and their trip to San Diego.

Coach McGuff starts things off discussing where the Scarlet & Gray need to improve on defense, rebounding under different defensive looks and the difficulty of preparing for two basketball games in two days. Amongst other topics after two rest days for the Buckeyes.

Harris and McMahon take on the media together, with McMahon discussing winning her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, what she’s learned so far in her freshman season and makes no doubts on which team Ohio State wants to play in the second game of the San Diego Invitational.

The redshirt junior Harris gives insight into when the Buckeyes’ chemistry became so strong, and why. Also, looking forward to the basketball and non-basketball activities in San Diego and looking back at the first third of the regular season and discussing how she thinks the Buckeyes have started the 2022-23 campaign.

It’s the final media availability for the Buckeyes before their trip and then time off for the holidays, and there’s a lot to learn about the No. 3 team in the country in this episode.

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com