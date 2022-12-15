Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday

Ohio State lands their 2023 quarterback

Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.

A name that has really come to the surface the last few weeks, Lincoln Kienholz had been committed to Washington since June. When Ohio State got into the mix earlier this month, many thought the Buckeyes would be able to land his commitment because of the track record. Knowing they lost their 2023 quarterback in Brock Glenn, Day went back to the drawing board and pulled out another incredible late finish. Yesterday, Kienholz not only de-committed from Washington, but flipped his pledge to Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes their signal caller in the class and their 20th commit in total this cycle.

The No. 205 player nationally, Kienholz is the 14th ranked quarterback in the class and the top overall player in South Dakota per the 247Sports Composite. A three-sport phenom, Kienholz excels at baseball and basketball in addition to football. A state champion multiple times, Lincoln has the competitive edge the Buckeyes are looking for and the athleticism that may be even more impressive that what is currently in Columbus.

Taking to Twitter to share his de-commitment from Washington, it was just a few moments later that his Ohio State commitment graphic was posted. The plan all along was to commit in person to Day and position coach, Corey Dennis, but with travel plans being pushed to Saturday, Twitter was the next best option. Either way, the Buckeyes now have their guy in the 2023 class and can focus on landing more of their top targets as they near signing day.

After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity. Thank you to @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB . #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/OpO2ghcYIw — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) December 14, 2022

Buckeyes land five-star receiver in the 2024 class

As if one commitment wasn’t enough, the Buckeyes went back-to-back and also landed another five-star pledge for their 2024 class. Coming as a bit of a surprise timing wise, Florida native Jeremiah Smith tweeted a reply to one of the more popular recruiting graphic designers, and right away hearts started to race for what could be coming. Shortly after, position coach Brian Hartline tweeted his cryptic “popcorn” emoji post, and all bets were off as to what was coming for Ohio State.

Making it official, the top receiver in the country in the 2024 class released the news that he was committed to Ohio State, and as it has since Hartline’s start in Columbus, the rich get richer. The No. 2 player nationally, Smith as mentioned is the top receiver in the country and also the top player in Florida per the 247Sports Composite. A 6-foot-3, 185 pound star in the making, Smith has long been linked to Ohio State, but this commitment wasn’t exactly expected this soon. However, it was welcomed with open arms.

Feeling the momentum from his commitment, other Buckeye commits even in the 2023 class such as Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate shared their excitement on social media that Smith was now in the fold, further cementing Ohio State’s rightful spot at the top of receiver recruiting as once again they land the top guy on everyone’s board. As if it couldn’t get any better, pairing Smith with current quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, the Buckeyes now boast the No. 1 and No. 2 players nationally in their 2024 class.

The future is looking pretty bright.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!



The No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class chose the Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and FSU.



Ohio State now holds commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 Players in 2024 https://t.co/7Cl1dXLW5s pic.twitter.com/dBmFTvhOGr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2022

Quick Hits

It doesn’t get much busier than yesterday when considering Ohio State’s recruiting efforts. Even with the College Football Playoff just a couple of short weeks away, the staff is putting in overtime on the trail. Whether it be in their current and future classes for one, but even with the transfer portal, the Buckeyes are leaving no stone left unturned as they try to improve this already talented roster.

The latest offer went out from Ohio State, and not for a prep target either. Dishing their latest out to a transfer portal target, the Buckeyes threw their name into the mix for one of the top players looking for a new home, Ajani Cornelius.

The former Rhode Island offensive lineman is gaining some serious attention since his decision to find a new program, and the Buckeyes are going to take their best shot knowing offensive line depth is needed for the 2023 campaign. As Day has said numerous times though, this staff is only interested in the transfer portal for adding players that not only fill a need, but also fit the culture at Ohio State. Apparently, Cornelius fits the bill pretty well.

In the past two weeks Ajani has seen Oregon, Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, Auburn, and more added to his offer list and fresh of a visit to Oregon, his recruitment is already rounding into form for his next move. Ohio State should definitely be in the mix here, but they’ll have their hands full as they try and fight off the other many suitors for the big time offensive tackle target.