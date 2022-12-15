Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Business is BOOOOOOOOOOOMing...

Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith commits to Ohio State

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

New Five-Star Commit Jeremiah Smith Has All the Tools to Be Ohio State’s Next Superstar Wide Receiver

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!



The No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class chose the Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and FSU.



Ohio State now holds commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 Players in 2024 https://t.co/7Cl1dXLW5s pic.twitter.com/dBmFTvhOGr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2022

Analyzing impact as top-ranked receiver Jeremiah Smith picks Buckeyes (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

What Jeremiah Smith’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

The nation’s No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith talks Buckeyes commitment: ‘It’s just a brotherhood up there’

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

247Sports Take: Jeremiah Smith could be ‘best yet’ for Buckeyes

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Social media reacted after 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Seems good...

Ohio State holds commitments from the top two overall players, a top-three OL and a top in-state defender in the class of 2024.



Wow. Going to be a lot of recruits from around the country wanting to play with those guys. https://t.co/APK8SFVCFc — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) December 15, 2022

Ohio State football adds four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz to 2023 recruiting class

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz is a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity. Thank you to @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB . #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/OpO2ghcYIw — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) December 14, 2022

Analyzing impact as quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham

What 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commitment means for Ohio State

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

What Lincoln Kienholz’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Social media reacted after Lincoln Kienholz announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

But is he willing to scramble for a first down?

Whether QB @LincolnKienholz ends up signing with Washington or Ohio State



That’s a Division I Shooting Guard



That’s a Division I Baseball player (Shortstop)



They’re signing one of the best overall HS athletes in the United States.. With humility far past his age. pic.twitter.com/irWwFmyzIn — Tanner Castora (@Tanner_Castora) December 14, 2022

On the Gridiron

Steele Chambers to return to Ohio State in 2023, Tommy Eichenberg undecided

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marvin Harrison becomes Ohio State’s 37th unanimous All-American with AFCA nod

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes left tackle Paris Johnson named consensus All-American

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Miyan Williams eyeing return to lead Ohio State rushing attack vs. Georgia (paywall)

Bill Landis

Another freshman officially becomes a Buckeye:

Peach Bowl crowd split, recruiting, TreVeyon Henderson’s status: Ohio State notebook (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Column: C.J. Stroud has one game to define his Ohio State legacy

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba sitting out CFP semifinal against Georgia amid backlash

Mariah Guzman, 247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau spoke up when Ohio State was down (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

DO NOT TAKE HIM OFF THE FIELD:

Mike Hall said he’s feeling healthier now and thinks he will be full-go for the College Football Playoff after he was limited by injuries for much of the season. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 14, 2022

LGHL Asks: What are you most worried about from Georgia in the Peach Bowl?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What are you asking Santa to bring the Ohio State football team this Christmas?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

It’s official: I am sick and tired of super-duper seniors and well-traveled Peter Pan-types participating in college athletics

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: In moments of tragedy, sports can unite us. Let’s let them.

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Steele is all of us:

Steele Chambers says former Buckeye safety Bryson Shaw was “pissing us off” with his stellar play for USC early against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.



“We were mother-f’ing him.” pic.twitter.com/aJPgcEvT1E — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 14, 2022

On the Hardwood

Brice Sensabaugh Already Has the Trust of Chris Holtmann Late in the Game

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Listen to Chris Holtmann preview Saturday’s game vs. North Carolina:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: Goldean Named Third Team All-American by the NFHCA

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards, Harris Tabbed B1G Gymnasts to Watch

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Londot, Podraza, Murr Named AVCA All-Americans

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

