Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 15, 2022

For your Earholes...
Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith commits to Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
New Five-Star Commit Jeremiah Smith Has All the Tools to Be Ohio State’s Next Superstar Wide Receiver
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2022
The No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class chose the Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and FSU.
Ohio State now holds commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 Players in 2024 https://t.co/7Cl1dXLW5s pic.twitter.com/dBmFTvhOGr
Analyzing impact as top-ranked receiver Jeremiah Smith picks Buckeyes (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
What Jeremiah Smith’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
The nation’s No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith talks Buckeyes commitment: ‘It’s just a brotherhood up there’
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
247Sports Take: Jeremiah Smith could be ‘best yet’ for Buckeyes
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Social media reacted after 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Ohio State holds commitments from the top two overall players, a top-three OL and a top in-state defender in the class of 2024.— Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) December 15, 2022
Wow. Going to be a lot of recruits from around the country wanting to play with those guys. https://t.co/APK8SFVCFc
Ohio State football adds four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz to 2023 recruiting class
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity. Thank you to @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB . #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/OpO2ghcYIw— Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) December 14, 2022
Analyzing impact as quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham
What 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commitment means for Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
What Lincoln Kienholz’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Social media reacted after Lincoln Kienholz announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Whether QB @LincolnKienholz ends up signing with Washington or Ohio State— Tanner Castora (@Tanner_Castora) December 14, 2022
That’s a Division I Shooting Guard
That’s a Division I Baseball player (Shortstop)
They’re signing one of the best overall HS athletes in the United States.. With humility far past his age. pic.twitter.com/irWwFmyzIn
On the Gridiron
Steele Chambers to return to Ohio State in 2023, Tommy Eichenberg undecided
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Marvin Harrison becomes Ohio State’s 37th unanimous All-American with AFCA nod
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Buckeyes left tackle Paris Johnson named consensus All-American
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Miyan Williams eyeing return to lead Ohio State rushing attack vs. Georgia (paywall)
Bill Landis
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 14, 2022
welcome to the brotherhood, @HinzmanCarson❗️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/odzNrFcQQu
Peach Bowl crowd split, recruiting, TreVeyon Henderson’s status: Ohio State notebook (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Column: C.J. Stroud has one game to define his Ohio State legacy
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba sitting out CFP semifinal against Georgia amid backlash
Mariah Guzman, 247Sports
J.T. Tuimoloau spoke up when Ohio State was down (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Mike Hall said he’s feeling healthier now and thinks he will be full-go for the College Football Playoff after he was limited by injuries for much of the season.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 14, 2022
LGHL Asks: What are you most worried about from Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What are you asking Santa to bring the Ohio State football team this Christmas?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
It’s official: I am sick and tired of super-duper seniors and well-traveled Peter Pan-types participating in college athletics
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: In moments of tragedy, sports can unite us. Let’s let them.
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Steele Chambers says former Buckeye safety Bryson Shaw was “pissing us off” with his stellar play for USC early against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 14, 2022
“We were mother-f’ing him.” pic.twitter.com/aJPgcEvT1E
On the Hardwood
Brice Sensabaugh Already Has the Trust of Chris Holtmann Late in the Game
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Listen to Chris Holtmann preview Saturday’s game vs. North Carolina:
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Field Hockey: Goldean Named Third Team All-American by the NFHCA
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards, Harris Tabbed B1G Gymnasts to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball: Londot, Podraza, Murr Named AVCA All-Americans
Ohio State Athletics
