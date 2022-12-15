 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 15, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Business is BOOOOOOOOOOOMing...

Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith commits to Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

New Five-Star Commit Jeremiah Smith Has All the Tools to Be Ohio State’s Next Superstar Wide Receiver
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing impact as top-ranked receiver Jeremiah Smith picks Buckeyes (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

What Jeremiah Smith’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

The nation’s No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith talks Buckeyes commitment: ‘It’s just a brotherhood up there’
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

247Sports Take: Jeremiah Smith could be ‘best yet’ for Buckeyes
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Social media reacted after 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Seems good...

Ohio State football adds four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz to 2023 recruiting class
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham

What 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commitment means for Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

What Lincoln Kienholz’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Social media reacted after Lincoln Kienholz announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

But is he willing to scramble for a first down?

On the Gridiron

Steele Chambers to return to Ohio State in 2023, Tommy Eichenberg undecided
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marvin Harrison becomes Ohio State’s 37th unanimous All-American with AFCA nod
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes left tackle Paris Johnson named consensus All-American
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Miyan Williams eyeing return to lead Ohio State rushing attack vs. Georgia (paywall)
Bill Landis

Another freshman officially becomes a Buckeye:

Peach Bowl crowd split, recruiting, TreVeyon Henderson’s status: Ohio State notebook (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Column: C.J. Stroud has one game to define his Ohio State legacy
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba sitting out CFP semifinal against Georgia amid backlash
Mariah Guzman, 247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau spoke up when Ohio State was down (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

DO NOT TAKE HIM OFF THE FIELD:

LGHL Asks: What are you most worried about from Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What are you asking Santa to bring the Ohio State football team this Christmas?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

It’s official: I am sick and tired of super-duper seniors and well-traveled Peter Pan-types participating in college athletics
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: In moments of tragedy, sports can unite us. Let’s let them.
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Steele is all of us:

On the Hardwood

Brice Sensabaugh Already Has the Trust of Chris Holtmann Late in the Game
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Listen to Chris Holtmann preview Saturday’s game vs. North Carolina:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: Goldean Named Third Team All-American by the NFHCA
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards, Harris Tabbed B1G Gymnasts to Watch
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Londot, Podraza, Murr Named AVCA All-Americans
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

James Gunn just laying out the future of the DC Cinematic Universe on Twitter:

