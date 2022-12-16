Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State will be much closer to 100 percent vs. Georgia than Buckeyes have been in some time
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
How injuries impacted Buckeyes, could change Peach Bowl (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Peach Bowl Film Preview: Don’t underestimate Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s passing game
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Getting those pretty gray sleeves for the playoff.
playoff threads #gobucks pic.twitter.com/nmhhOnueep— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2022
Film Study: Georgia’s Tight End-Centric Offense Will Provide a Unique Challenge in the CFP Semifinal
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes CB Cameron Brown healthy after being sidelined by stinger
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Marvin Harrison Jr. Says “I Deserved to Win” Biletnikoff Award, Calls Unanimous All-American Selection “One of My Greatest Accomplishments”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
#DevelopedHere
@OhioStateFB leads the way with 5 AP All-Americans on their roster!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 15, 2022
Which team on this list is the most surprising? pic.twitter.com/YcIohzPsjd
Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, Cameron Brown accept invitations to postseason bowls
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
New Ohio State tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey Lauded for Work Ethic, Going Above and Beyond to Help Players
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
MC&J: Picks against the spread for the first 12 games of college football’s bowl season
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No real scandals, but a weird week of Buckeye controversies
David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes trying to stay sharp during nine-day layoff before UNC game
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Hear the latest from the women’s basketball team ahead of Friday’s game:
Buckeye women’s basketball off-court chemistry leading successful season start
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
OSU’s Sean McNeil’s dad recovering after mid-game heart attack at Duke
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Travels East to Play No. 10 Cornell
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Buckeyes Set for Home-and-Home Series with BG Falcons
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I’m going to need to read this before I see the movie.
Avatar came out in 2009. It’s not your fault if you don’t remember every detail. https://t.co/aw4KIfYUce— Vox (@voxdotcom) December 16, 2022
