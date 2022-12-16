Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State will be much closer to 100 percent vs. Georgia than Buckeyes have been in some time

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

How injuries impacted Buckeyes, could change Peach Bowl (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Peach Bowl Film Preview: Don’t underestimate Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s passing game

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Getting those pretty gray sleeves for the playoff.

Film Study: Georgia’s Tight End-Centric Offense Will Provide a Unique Challenge in the CFP Semifinal

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes CB Cameron Brown healthy after being sidelined by stinger

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Marvin Harrison Jr. Says “I Deserved to Win” Biletnikoff Award, Calls Unanimous All-American Selection “One of My Greatest Accomplishments”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

#DevelopedHere

@OhioStateFB leads the way with 5 AP All-Americans on their roster!



Which team on this list is the most surprising? pic.twitter.com/YcIohzPsjd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 15, 2022

Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, Cameron Brown accept invitations to postseason bowls

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

New Ohio State tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey Lauded for Work Ethic, Going Above and Beyond to Help Players

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

MC&J: Picks against the spread for the first 12 games of college football’s bowl season

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No real scandals, but a weird week of Buckeye controversies

David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes trying to stay sharp during nine-day layoff before UNC game

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Hear the latest from the women’s basketball team ahead of Friday’s game:

Buckeye women’s basketball off-court chemistry leading successful season start

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU’s Sean McNeil’s dad recovering after mid-game heart attack at Duke

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Travels East to Play No. 10 Cornell

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Buckeyes Set for Home-and-Home Series with BG Falcons

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

