Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher

Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen

In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.

On the receiving end of the latest offer, Jeremiah Byers of UTEP took to his Twitter account to share the latest update in his recruitment since entering the portal. The Austin, Texas native has really seen his options blow up as of late with programs such as Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri, Penn State, Florida State, Miami, and more throw their name into the mix by offering.

With Ohio State now in the fold, the Buckeyes have made it more than clear they are wanting to bring in a top offensive tackle for the 2023 campaign. Like any other recruit, the goal now is to get them on campus even with their busy schedule due to the College Football Playoff.

A 6-foot-6, 290 pound tackle, Byers is working through this process fairly quickly, as just last weekend he took an official visit to Florida State and has other visits in the works since entering the portal the first week of December. Position coach Justin Frye will have some work to do, but here’s to hoping the Buckeyes can land at least one of these big time offensive tackles looking for new schools.

#AGTG Blessed to receive a offer from Ohio State pic.twitter.com/ImrJlIzPQx — Jeremiah Byers (@JeremiahByers38) December 15, 2022

Checking in on top in-state products

Even with eyes focused on the upcoming contest with Georgia, recruiting has to take priority for this staff considering how quickly the 2023 class will be coming to a close. In addition, the future cycles of 2024 and beyond are already being built by Ohio State’s efforts, which are off to a great start. The Buckeyes were on the road once again on Thursday as they continue pitching why Columbus is the place to be.

Making a stop in Cincinnati, running back coach Tony Alford checked in at Cincinnati Taft High School to visit in-state edge rusher, Elias Rudolph. A 6-foot-4. 220 pound four-star, Rudolph is no stranger to Ohio State recruiting, as he’s already long been a major priority defensive target for the coaching staff in the 2024 class. The No. 116 player nationally, Elias is also the 11th best player at his position and the third best player in Ohio all per the 247Sports Composite.

Being an in-state product, certainly Ohio State is thought of to be the favorite in his recruitment, and with one prediction already in their favor on the 247Sports Crystal Ball feature, the staff has to be feeling good, but there’s plenty of work to do still. With nearly 20 other offers to his name, Rudolph will be pursed heavily until his decision is final but this is yet another edge rusher the Buckeyes need to keep at home for the next three to four years.