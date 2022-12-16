Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State’s NIL issues, coach promotions, and other news around the program

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State’s biggest stories from the week, and get into why Ohio State is not dead because their NIL Foundation.

We start the show with a long discussion about what Keenan Bailey’s promotion means for the offensive coaching staff. This conversation gets into the offensive coordinator vacancy and the likely internal promotion. We also talk about how the coaching profession is not the easiest to navigate for anyone involved.

Then we get into a talk about Ohio State’s NIL “issues” and why they are overblown. We talk about the teams who have shelled out money, and why when Ohio State loses a recruit to Georgia – or similar programs – it might not be entirely because of money. This also leads to discussing how Ohio State is just operating differently.

Next, we look at the recruiting momentum on the trail starting with Ohio State’s 2023 quarterback. Brian Hartline also landed another five-star, which might not even be classified as newsworthy at this point.

Then, to close out the show, we get into some other news, starting with the Treveyon Henderson injury impact. After that we discuss transfer targets, All-Americans, and Todd McShay being incredibly bad at his job.

