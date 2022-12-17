 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Play Like a Girl podcast: Heisman fashion (we’re not over it)

Plus, is Joe Burrow attractive or ambitious?

By Meredith Hein and JamiJurich
/ new
2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, the team talks everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! This week is Meredith’s last show for a minute, so thanks to Alexis, Jami, Megan, Tia and Matt and everyone else involved in the pod!

On the show, Jami and Meredith discuss:

Plus, Meredith apologizes to Jami for laughing at her when she said in late September that Caleb Williams would win the Heisman.

Contact Jami Jurich:
Twitter: @jamiurich

Contact Meredith Hein:
Twitter: @MeredithHein

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...