Play Like a Girl podcast: Heisman fashion (we’re not over it)

Welcome back! This week is Meredith’s last show for a minute, so thanks to Alexis, Jami, Megan, Tia and Matt and everyone else involved in the pod!

On the show, Jami and Meredith discuss:

Their Christmas movie list (and which movies they’re most likely to cry during, cough, “Muppets Christmas Carol”).

The post-wisdom teeth extraction video about Joe Burrow

Favorite Mike Leach moments

Heisman fashion (Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud - just iconic)

Plus, Meredith apologizes to Jami for laughing at her when she said in late September that Caleb Williams would win the Heisman.

