Giveaway: Win a set of coasters featuring four of the greatest plays in Ohio State history

Christmas is just over a week away, and if you are struggling to come up with a perfect gift for the Ohio State fan in your life our friends from Playbook Products have the perfect thing. Relive four of the greatest moments in Ohio State football history with four iconic plays laser-etched into quarter-pound stone coasters.

The package includes plays from victories over USC, Miami, and (of course) Michigan and is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you put your beverage of choice down on the table — both because of the great memories that the plays bring back and because you will know that you won’t be leaving any ring stains on your table.

Playbook Products and Land-Grant Holy Land are teaming up to give away a set of coasters to one special Buckeye fan. Check out the details below, and prepare to get your set of four coasters, which normally cost $40.

However, if you don’t want to take the risk of having to wait and see if you win the coasters, you can also purchase these Ohio State Historic Play coasters using promo code LGHL to get 20% off.

The Rules

- You must be following both @PlaybookProduct and @LandGrant33.

- Tweet both Playbook and LGHL your favorite Ohio State play not represented on one of the coasters (see below for those details) and not “85 Yards Through the Heart of the South.” Tell us what the play is and why it is your favorite.

- Deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winner will be notified by DM on Saturday, Dec. 24, so make sure that you can receive direct messages.

2006 Big Ten Regular Season | Game of the Century

Ohio State 42, Michigan 39 | Nov. 18, 2006

In the game dubbed the “Game of the Century,” Michigan jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but Ohio State soon answered them to tie the game. At the top of the second, Chris Wells broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run that gave Ohio State the lead and they never trailed again.

1974 Rose Bowl | 47 yards seals it

Ohio State 42, USC 21 | Jan. 1, 1974

Ohio State already looked to be cruising to a Rose Bowl win in 1974 when they took over on downs halfway through the fourth. Two plays late,r Archie Griffin got the handoff from Cornelius Greene and ran 47 yards for the touchdown, proving why he is one of the best players in Ohio State history.

2003 National Championship | First to 14 wins

Ohio State 31, Miami 24 | Jan. 3, 2003

In one of the best national championship games ever played, Ohio State took on Miami for the title in 2003. It took two overtimes to decide the game and in double OT, Ohio State grabbed the lead with a touchdown by Maurice Clarett and then held Miami on 4th and 1 to win their first national title since the 1968-69 season.

1969 Rose Bowl | Battle of the Unbeatens

Ohio State 27, USC 16 | Jan. 1, 1969

Unbeaten Ohio State won its fifth national championship against unbeaten USC. After a fumble recovery on the 16-yard line in the fourth quarter, Ohio State got their third touchdown on a pass from Rex Kern to Ray Gillian. The score gave the Buckeyes a commanding lead and the Super Sophs claimed the title.