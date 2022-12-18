LGHL Uncut Podcast: McGuff, McMahon and Greene on final home non-conference win

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team looked like they had a good night considering the 82-57 scoreline, but it was closer than it appears. Head coach Kevin McGuff and the Buckeyes struggled in the first half, allowing a rare visitor lead against a smaller non-conference opponent.

After the game, McGuff, forward Cotie McMahon and guard Madison Greene dissect that first half and what changed to propel Ohio State in the second.

Up first is McGuff. He discusses the unique half court challenge created by UAlbany’s Princeton offense, who he calls “the most exciting 10 seconds in women’s basketball,” among other areas of the win.

McMahon talks about what changed for her Friday, after a career high 24 points against the Great Danes. Also, looking at the defensive performance of Ohio State overall and how she feels now after taking a big fall late in the game, on defense.

Last up is Greene. The guard who hit a season high with six steals talked about changing her offensive focus in the second half, listening to teammate’s feedback and adjusting defensively after an upset coach McGuff prepared the Buckeyes in the halftime locker room.

That and more in the latest LGHL Uncut, the last edition before Ohio State travels west, to San Diego, California for the San Diego Invitational.

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com