I-70 Football Podcast: RIP Mike Leach, non-CFP Bowl previews

Welcome back to another episode of the I-70 Football Podcast. In this episode, Jordan and Dante take a moment to reflect on Mike Leach’s passing and the legacy he left in college football. Leach was one of the founding fathers of the air raid offense that changed the game forever. He has a coaching tree that will rival anyone in the sport, spanning multiple levels of the sport. We’re sending thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and players.

In their not-so-quick quick-hitters, the guys explain their thoughts on NIL and if it is ruining college football. Jordan thinks fans are driving themselves crazy by contributing every occurrence to NIL. Players commit, decommit, and transfer all the time, including before NIL funds were available. Obviously, some decisions are made based on NIL, but not as much as people think. Dante thinks people shouldn’t be worried about what players are making or if NIL is the reason behind the player movement. No one questions when coaches leave for more money, so why question the players?

The Big Ten has nine teams playing in bowl games, and the guys take a look at the non-playoff matchups. Utah vs. Penn State in the Rose Bowl is easily the best of the group, and one of the best matchups in general. Penn State hasn’t been to the Rose Bowl since 2016 and would love nothing more than to beat Utah, while the Utes hope to win their first Rose Bowl in program history after losing to Ohio State last year. Dante is intrigued by the LSU vs. Purdue matchup, while Jordan is paying close attention to the two matchups between the Big Ten and ACC.

In their weekly pitstops, Dante wishes his brother a Happy 18th Birthday. Jordan celebrates the release of Ab-Soul’s new album after a six-year hiatus. In the build-up to the album release, Ab-Soul discusses his suicide attempt and recovery. We know the holidays can be tough for people. Please reach out to your friends and family, you never know what that can mean for someone. If you are having suicidal ideations please call the National Suicide Hotline by dialing 988 or connect with someone you love.

