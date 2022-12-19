Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Seven From Football Program Graduate Sunday

Ohio State Athletics

Congratulations to The Ohio State University Autumn Graduates #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wlqwhEt3VM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 18, 2022

Ohio State adds Arizona State transfer long snapper John Ferlmann

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State fans share what worries them most about UGA, which Buckeyes need to step up most

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Bennett Christian officially became a Buckeye over the weekend!

Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. is healing, but can he unleash his early season form on Georgia?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

How nonstop-grinder Keenan Bailey won over Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Jami and Meredith Get Into All Sorts of Fun Topics on a Special Farewell Episode:

Document discovered: Ryan Day’s letter to Santa

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State falters in overtime as North Carolina wins thriller

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Reasons for optimism remain after excruciating loss to North Carolina

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

UNC’s on-ball pressure proved too much for Buckeyes in MSG

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Would not have guessed this:

I don't know how this coincides with when Armando Bacot was on the court, but Ohio State's best lineup against UNC was Holden-Gayle-Sensabaugh-Sueing-Okpara. In only 4:47, those #Buckeyes outscored the Heels 16-2(!). Okpara would foul out, hindering things. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) December 18, 2022

Why didn’t Ohio State guard the inbounds pass against North Carolina?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball’s second half vs. UAlbany

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Forgotten Buckeyes, Special Edition: Jamaal Brown

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Student-Athletes to Receive Degrees at Autumn Commencement

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Hockey: Buckeye Sweep Cornell with 4-0 Shutout Victory

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: No. 14 Buckeyes Finish Sweep with 9-4 Win over BGSU

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

