Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Seven From Football Program Graduate Sunday
Ohio State Athletics
Congratulations to The Ohio State University Autumn Graduates #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wlqwhEt3VM— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 18, 2022
Ohio State adds Arizona State transfer long snapper John Ferlmann
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State fans share what worries them most about UGA, which Buckeyes need to step up most
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Bennett Christian officially became a Buckeye over the weekend!
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 17, 2022
welcome to the brotherhood, @BennettC87 ❗️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jxyTdqXe12
Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. is healing, but can he unleash his early season form on Georgia?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
How nonstop-grinder Keenan Bailey won over Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Jami and Meredith Get Into All Sorts of Fun Topics on a Special Farewell Episode:
Document discovered: Ryan Day’s letter to Santa
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State falters in overtime as North Carolina wins thriller
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Reasons for optimism remain after excruciating loss to North Carolina
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
UNC’s on-ball pressure proved too much for Buckeyes in MSG
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Would not have guessed this:
I don't know how this coincides with when Armando Bacot was on the court, but Ohio State's best lineup against UNC was Holden-Gayle-Sensabaugh-Sueing-Okpara. In only 4:47, those #Buckeyes outscored the Heels 16-2(!). Okpara would foul out, hindering things.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) December 18, 2022
Why didn’t Ohio State guard the inbounds pass against North Carolina?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball’s second half vs. UAlbany
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Forgotten Buckeyes, Special Edition: Jamaal Brown
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Student-Athletes to Receive Degrees at Autumn Commencement
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Hockey: Buckeye Sweep Cornell with 4-0 Shutout Victory
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: No. 14 Buckeyes Finish Sweep with 9-4 Win over BGSU
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Come on, you knew I was going to go with this today!
RAIDERS WALK-OFF TD TO BEAT THE PATRIOTS— ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2022
(via @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/w6bpRnUchv
