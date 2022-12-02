Play Like a Girl Podcast: Update on Ohio State women’s hoops with Thomas Costello

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, the team talks everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Welcome back! This week, LGHL’s women’s hoops expert, Thomas Costello, joins the pod to share his thoughts on Ohio State women’s basketball, including the tremendous start the team has had to start the season that propelled the Buckeyes to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll. The pair discuss:

The impact of Jacy Sheldon

Surprising newcomers (and veterans who’ve stepped up)

How other teams in the Big Ten are looking (cough, Iowa)

Any hope for the conference to win the NCAA Tournament next spring

Plus, Thomas and Meredith review how Team Dog and Team Cat did in the last week of the regular season and share picks for the College Football Playoff.

Contact Thomas Costello

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein