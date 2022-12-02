 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 2, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

It’s official: College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams for 2024 season
Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Tracking redshirt situation, playing time for Buckeyes freshmen (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline on job speculation: ‘I do not have any plans to go anywhere else’
Will Backus, 247Sports

Film Review: Key moments defined Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Explosive plays doom Buckeyes, Jim Knowles debut in The Game (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Questions that still linger from Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This really sucks for him and college football:

How conference championship games, latest CFP rankings impact Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Previewing and predicting the conference championship games
David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy. Land

What Big Ten awards got right, wrong about Buckeyes offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

MC&J: Ohio State fans are huge supporters of Utah and Kansas State this weekend
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

What was the difference between Ohio State and Duke on Wednesday?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s loss to Duke gives Buckeyes valuable experience, room to grow
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Young Buckeyes Hanging Tough Against Top Competition Despite Two Losses in Past Four Games
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Listen to the postgame press conference from the Ohio State men’s loss to Duke:

Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball’s 33-point swing vs. No. 18 Louisville
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the postgame press conference from the Ohio State women’s win over Louisville:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

OSU professor: Public deserves to know why Kristina Johnson resigned
Guest Columnist Judson L. Jeffries, The Columbus Dispatch

Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Hosts NCAA First and Second Rounds
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

