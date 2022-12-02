Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

It’s official: College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams for 2024 season

Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Tracking redshirt situation, playing time for Buckeyes freshmen (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline on job speculation: ‘I do not have any plans to go anywhere else’

Will Backus, 247Sports

I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else. #GoBucks — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) December 1, 2022

Film Review: Key moments defined Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Explosive plays doom Buckeyes, Jim Knowles debut in The Game (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Questions that still linger from Ohio State’s loss to Michigan

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This really sucks for him and college football:

BREAKING: Michigan RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season, via @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/KpWpWvm27D — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 1, 2022

How conference championship games, latest CFP rankings impact Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Previewing and predicting the conference championship games

David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy. Land

What Big Ten awards got right, wrong about Buckeyes offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

MC&J: Ohio State fans are huge supporters of Utah and Kansas State this weekend

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

If TCU and USC lose, a friendly reminder that they haven't actually won any division (as their conferences don't have them). At that point, they're just 2nd in their conference like Bama or Ohio State - just with more games played. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) December 1, 2022

On the Hardwood

What was the difference between Ohio State and Duke on Wednesday?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s loss to Duke gives Buckeyes valuable experience, room to grow

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Young Buckeyes Hanging Tough Against Top Competition Despite Two Losses in Past Four Games

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Listen to the postgame press conference from the Ohio State men’s loss to Duke:

Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball’s 33-point swing vs. No. 18 Louisville

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the postgame press conference from the Ohio State women’s win over Louisville:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

OSU professor: Public deserves to know why Kristina Johnson resigned

Guest Columnist Judson L. Jeffries, The Columbus Dispatch

Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Hosts NCAA First and Second Rounds

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...