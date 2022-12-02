OSU checks in on two in-state DB commits, top 2024 OL looks to narrow his list

Unfortunately, Ohio State is not playing this weekend, but the coaching staff is making the best possible situation out of it by hitting the recruiting trail hard. Having the weekend off, Ohio State is using this time to check in not only with the targets that are still undecided, but also the players that are currently committed to the 2023 class with in-home visits.

Making the trek from Columbus to the Cincinnati area, Ryan Day was accompanied by both Tim Walton and Perry Eliano as they stopped in to see current safety commit, Malik Hartford. The Lakota West product has been committed since April of this year and hasn’t waivered in his pledge even a bit. The hard hitting 6-foot-3, 180 pound safety has been everything you’d want to see on the field during his senior campaign, and the staff is certainly excited to get him to Columbus in the near future.

The No. 155 player nationally, Hartford is the 10th best safety in the class and the third best player from Ohio according to the 247Sports Composite. Seeing the back-end of the defense last weekend, Hartford’s commitment was already important, but there’s been some added feelings with how the secondary has played in some instances this year. With Malik being an Ohio native and seeing his film, Buckeye fans have to be thrilled about not only getting an in-state player, but one of the better safeties in the country.

Keeping with the trend, Ohio State also stuck around in the Cincinnati area yesterday to check in on another fellow 2023 defensive back commit in the class. Stopping to see cornerback, Jermaine Mathews, the Winton Woods product is another one of the top in-state players that has remained solid in his recruitment with the Buckeyes. Considered one of the more wildly underrated guys in the class, Mathews is seen as one of the premier players in the country, and not just at his position.

The No. 208 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite, Jermaine has been committed to Ohio State since July, and remains one of the more important members of the class considering his position. Simply put, the current production at the cornerback spot in Columbus isn’t up to par, and players like Mathews are where the staff feels like there will be improvements. Hoping to seal the class up with a few more defensive commits, this pair of in-state defensive backs play a major role in the future of the secondary.

Great Home Visit With My Guys @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Vb59FzkWfo — Jermaine Mathews Jr (@Jr2Maine) December 2, 2022

Quick Hits

On Thursday, 2024 offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (Washington D.C./St. John’s) was the main topic of discussion as he was Crystal Balled to Ohio State by Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wilftong. Knowing the confidence that comes from those caliber of predictions, of course the Buckeyes look to be in a great spot, but yesterday Seaton took to his Twitter account to share that he would soon be dropping a top schools list.

While that’s not the commitment Ohio State fans would love to see, it is a step in the right direction, and a sign that Seaton is going through his recruitment with plans to really start focusing on just a few schools rather than his nearly 30 offers. Narrowing it down this early bodes well for the Buckeyes and their chances for landing the No. 42 player nationally and the top interior lineman in the class per the 247Sports Composite.