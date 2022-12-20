You’re Nuts: What Ohio State-themed gift are you hoping to receive this Christmas?

We’re just days away from Christmas. Have you finished your shopping? And what are you planning to get for the Ohio State fan in your life — or are hoping to receive?

Today, we want to know what Ohio State-related gift you’ve written to Santa for this year. From new apparel to replace that jersey you wore during the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan to serving dishes for the consummate host to some new outerwear for those late November matchups, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Today’s question: What Ohio State-theme gift are you hoping to see under the tree this Christmas?

During the pandemic we all had a lot more free time on our hands. To occupy some of my time, I started playing more darts. My next door neighbor has a couple dartboards, and usually on Thursdays around happy hour there were four to six of us that would play for a few hours.

While I would play drunkenly play some darts at bars around campus when I would go out with some friends 10-15 years ago, this was the first time I got a little more serious about it. Now I’m not claiming that I should be playing darts professionally, but I have seen improvement over the last few years. Once the pandemic settled down, I started playing in a Thursday dart league at Ledo’s.

Also, in June I purchased a house. There is a pretty big basement in the house which would be perfect for a little “B-Leez bunker”. So far I have been working on other parts of the house, so I haven’t really made any improvements or additions to the basement, but an Ohio State dartboard cabinet would be a great addition.

I know that I could say a great Ohio State Christmas gift would be something like a jersey, hoodie, or some other type of apparel. Then again, I have enough of those items when it comes to not only Ohio State gear, as well as apparel from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Buffalo Bills, and numerous other teams. This dartboard cabinet is something I could get years of use of while I play a game I love.

No matter what your perfect Ohio State gift would be this year, I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas, and we all get to see the Buckeyes beat Georgia just before we kick off 2023.

At this point, there’s not much I need when it comes to Ohio State paraphernalia, but one thing that would be extremely cool would be a ticket for a seat in the Lego Ohio Stadium. The model of the Horseshoe, built by Ohio State researcher Paul Janssen, PhD, has more than a million pieces and is massive as far as Lego structures go.

However, what makes this ticket cool is that the “ticket” involves adding a Lego minifigure (a Lego-you, if you will) to sit in the Horseshoe model. Even cooler is that the $25 to purchase a seat goes toward the Heart and Vascular Center at Ohio State to support life-saving research. .

We all have our own fond memories of Ohio Stadium that might be bubbling to the surface this 100th anniversary season, and this gift is one neat way to celebrate those memories while making a positive impact.