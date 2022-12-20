Column: The best gifts Ohio State gave me this year

What a year it’s been for Ohio State athletics!

There’s been national championships won, deep postseason runs made and unbelievable stars emerged in 2022. Let me give you a list of the best gifts Ohio State sports gave me this year.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr.

I think we are all in agreement when we say that Marv has been one of the best gifts the football team received this year. It has been an absolute joy to watch him make mind-blowing catches week after week. And, Buckeye nation still gets another year of him!

The impact he has made on this team is undeniable. He stepped into the WR1 role seamlessly after Jaxon Smith-Njigba went down in the first game. He is C.J. Stroud’s go-to guy and is Mr. Reliable. While he was snubbed from winning the Biletnikoff, he was named an unanimous All-American, which further proves his worth.

The best gift from him, perhaps, could be yet to come. I see him showing up big in the playoff game against Georgia, and he’ll need to if the Buckeyes want to advance to the National Championship. Either way, it has been so fun to watch him in his first season as a starter— it’s hard to believe he’s only a sophomore.

2. Women’s basketball last season AND this season!

This women’s basketball program has truly become something special. Starting off with last season, the Bucks finished as Big Ten champions AND made it to the Sweet Sixteen. They also upset No. 3 LSU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which was AWESOME!! Last season was so fun to watch and follow along with.

However, the train didn’t stop in March. Ohio State has been on fire to start the season, building an 11-0 record! They started the season off with a bang with a win against No. 5 Tennessee and followed it up with another dub against No. 18 Louisville.

The women’s basketball team has been a gift. They are a special group of women who are supremely talented, yet have fun while playing. They are currently the No. 3 ranked team in the nation are poised to make a deep tournament run. They really could grant me the best gift of all at the end of the season.

3. Healthy Justice Sueing

The men’s basketball team is unique this year. With only three returning starters, it is filled with a bunch of new faces. However, one of the veterans that I have been super happy to watch has been Justice Sueing. After struggling to stay healthy the past two seasons, it is so awesome to finally get to watch him perform on the court.

He is averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game as he is working his way back to his true form. In just the sixth game into the season. he had 33 points against Texas Tech, reminding Buckeye nation of what he is capable of. It has really been a gift to watch him play.