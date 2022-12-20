Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State recruiting update, transfer portal talk

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

While the guys weren’t planning to hop on the podcast until it was time for the Georgia game preview, there was a lot to discuss in the interim. Ohio State lost its five-star QB commitment in 2024, but gained the No. 1 WR in the class as well since the last episode. Plus, with the topic of the transfer portal hot in the streets, Gene and Josh talk about the Buckeyes’ involvement, including who is coming and going and what other names to be on the lookout for this offseason.

