Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 20, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State OL Avery Henry announces cancer diagnosis
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports
Sending the absolute best to Avery. All of Buckeye Nation is rooting for you.
This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!— King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) December 19, 2022
Column: Last week was crazy for Ohio State, let’s look back
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Raiola’s gone and the sky is falling
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ire at Ryan Day over Dylan Raiola’s de-commitment is misplaced
Mke Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
hahaha, good to remember for tomorrow:
Remember, if a commit flips from your school to your rival, it's because you didn't have a spot for him and needed to cut him loose, but if a commit flips to you from your rival, it's because you have the better culture to attract top talent.— parker, u n v e r i f i e d (@statsowar) December 20, 2022
Five Questions as Buckeyes game-plan for Georgia (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Jalen Carter, Georgia defensive front already have Buckeyes full attention (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Can Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock regain his spring form by New Year’s Eve against Georgia?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State’s offensive line must maximize potential in test vs. Georgia (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Marvin Harrison Jr. believes he should have won Biletnikoff Award but won’t use snub as motivation
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Just reminding y’all about this.
Y’all hit that retweet button for me. Appreciate y’all!! #ProBowlVote #DaBears @justnfields pic.twitter.com/BzflWaYoiH— Justin Fields (@justnfields) December 16, 2022
Column: What is going to happen with Justin Fields’ career?
Megan Hesslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
We’ll talk about this later: An ode to bowl sponsorships
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins second consecutive women’s basketball Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
@bricepsensa has been named Big Ten Freshman of the week!#Team124 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QLCDbq5ERa— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 19, 2022
Ohio State’s Gene Brown III could make season debut against Maine
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Swimming & Diving: Ohio State Divers Earn Four Medals at Winter Nationals
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: No. 3 Buckeyes Split Dual Matches Monday in New Orleans
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Earns WCHA Goaltender of the Week Nod
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I loled...
