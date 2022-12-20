Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State OL Avery Henry announces cancer diagnosis

Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

Sending the absolute best to Avery. All of Buckeye Nation is rooting for you.

This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support! — King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) December 19, 2022

Column: Last week was crazy for Ohio State, let’s look back

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Raiola’s gone and the sky is falling

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ire at Ryan Day over Dylan Raiola’s de-commitment is misplaced

Mke Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

hahaha, good to remember for tomorrow:

Remember, if a commit flips from your school to your rival, it's because you didn't have a spot for him and needed to cut him loose, but if a commit flips to you from your rival, it's because you have the better culture to attract top talent. — parker, u n v e r i f i e d (@statsowar) December 20, 2022

Five Questions as Buckeyes game-plan for Georgia (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Jalen Carter, Georgia defensive front already have Buckeyes full attention (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Can Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock regain his spring form by New Year’s Eve against Georgia?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State’s offensive line must maximize potential in test vs. Georgia (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Marvin Harrison Jr. believes he should have won Biletnikoff Award but won’t use snub as motivation

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Just reminding y’all about this.

Column: What is going to happen with Justin Fields’ career?

Megan Hesslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

We’ll talk about this later: An ode to bowl sponsorships

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins second consecutive women’s basketball Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Gene Brown III could make season debut against Maine

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming & Diving: Ohio State Divers Earn Four Medals at Winter Nationals

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: No. 3 Buckeyes Split Dual Matches Monday in New Orleans

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Earns WCHA Goaltender of the Week Nod

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I loled...