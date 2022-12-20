 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 20, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: CBS Sports Classic-North Carolina at Ohio State Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State OL Avery Henry announces cancer diagnosis
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

Sending the absolute best to Avery. All of Buckeye Nation is rooting for you.

Column: Last week was crazy for Ohio State, let’s look back
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Raiola’s gone and the sky is falling
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ire at Ryan Day over Dylan Raiola’s de-commitment is misplaced
Mke Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes game-plan for Georgia (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Jalen Carter, Georgia defensive front already have Buckeyes full attention (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Can Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock regain his spring form by New Year’s Eve against Georgia?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State’s offensive line must maximize potential in test vs. Georgia (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Marvin Harrison Jr. believes he should have won Biletnikoff Award but won’t use snub as motivation
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: What is going to happen with Justin Fields’ career?
Megan Hesslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

We’ll talk about this later: An ode to bowl sponsorships
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins second consecutive women’s basketball Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Gene Brown III could make season debut against Maine
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming & Diving: Ohio State Divers Earn Four Medals at Winter Nationals
Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: No. 3 Buckeyes Split Dual Matches Monday in New Orleans
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Earns WCHA Goaltender of the Week Nod
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

