LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann on pros and cons from UNC game, preview Maine

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this new episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land: Uncut,” we have press conference audio from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann as he talks about his team’s overtime loss this past Saturday to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He talks about the positives that he took from the game against one of the sport’s most storied programs, but also the things that certainly need improvement as his squad readies for Big Ten play.

Holtmann also provides updates on the eventual returns of Eugene Brown III from concussion protocol and Isaac Likekele following a personal family matter. He also provides a preview of Wednesday night’s game against the Maine Black Bears.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt