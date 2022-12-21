Bucketheads Podcast: Going deep on Buckeyes after UNC Loss, as non-conference winds down

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On the 58th episode of “Bucketheads,” Justin and Connor break down the North Carolina game in full and give their thoughts on what went wrong and what went right. The boys also talk about the “controversial” coaching calls at the end of the game and why the decisions made aren’t really that controversial at all.

They also discuss the Buckeyes' 7-3 start to the season as they wrap up non-conference play with two more games. What has been most impressive, what has the team struggled with, and maybe most importantly, how have the freshman looked?

