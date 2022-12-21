LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day talks hits and misses of early signing period

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, we have uncut press conference audio from the press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the first day of college football’s early signing period. During the media availability, Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day discussed the players who signed their national letters of intent by mid-day on Wednesday.

As of publishing time, the Buckeyes have the No. 5 class in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 2 overall per player rating, behind only Alabama.

He talked about the leadership of Luke Montgomery and Brandon Inniss, the importance of recruiting in-state players, and what might still be spots to add before the final signing day in February. The head coach also answered a lot of questions about how NIL and the transfer portal have impacted and changed how the recruiting process works in today’s landscape.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

