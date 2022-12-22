LGHL Uncut Podcast: San Diego Invitational Special with media from both games

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are champions of the San Diego Invitational. What’s even more important than that “trophy” is the way the Scarlet & Gray won it.

This episode of Uncut features a two-for-one special, with post-game press conferences from both games in one spot.

Up first is head coach Kevin McGuff and forwards Cotie McMahon and Taylor Thierry discussing the win against the USF Bulls. Ohio State needed overtime to beat the Bulls, and after the game coach McGuff describes what went wrong, a tough shooting performance by two of the team’s top scorers and the impact of guard Madison Greene going down for injury.

Following coach, McMahon and Thierry talk about the win, the mentality to come back from down six with less than a minute left in overtime. Also, setting up a game against the No. 16 Oregon Ducks and what it means to play for their teammate Taylor Mikesell.

After the second interview is postgame audio from the big win against those Ducks. McGuff starts things off talking about Mikesell beating her former team, rebounding from a tough third quarter and the ability of guard Rikki Harris to step in for Greene on such short notice.

Mikesell follows McGuff to talk about the feelings she had seeing Oregon on the schedule at the beginning of the season, the play of Harris and what the team focused on heading into the last quarter after a 7.7% shooting quarter in the third.

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com