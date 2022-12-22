LGHL Uncut Podcast: Brice Sensabaugh, Felix Okpara, Chris Holtmann talk Maine, Carolina, time off

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Ohio State (8-3, 1-0) played Maine Wednesday night at the Schott, but to call it a basketball “game” may be stretching the definition of competition. The Buckeyes led for 38:30 of the game, led by 21 at halftime, and never looked back.

After the game, freshmen Felix Okpara and Brice Sensabaugh spoke to the media. Okpara talked about his role on the team and what he planned on doing for the next four days on break. Sensabaugh discussed Wednesday’s game as well as the North Carolina game, saying that watching film of E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham has helped his mid-range game.

Then, Holtmann spoke about Wednesday’s game briefly and was also asked — again — about the decision not to guard the ball on the final play against North Carolina. He also talked about how important it was to not look past Maine considering all of the upsets in college basketball over the past 48 hours.

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com