Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 22, 2022

On the Gridiron
Ohio State secures a commitment from Top247 edge rusher Joshua Mickens
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Full Bios: Introducing Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Listen to Ryan Day talk about the 2023 recruiting class so far.
A very good Ohio State 2023 class but… Recapping the Buckeyes’ 2023 National Signing Day
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Thoughts as Ohio State signs very good, not great, 2023 recruiting class (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State football’s strong 2023 signing class has holes only money could fill
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Who signed with the Buckeyes? 10 thoughts from early signing day (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Rapid Reaction: Buckeyes sign top-five class, but recruiting woes remain
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Looks like the Buckeyes add one more signee to the class late on Wednesday!
✍ ✅— Jayden Bonsu ♠️ (@JaydenBonsu) December 22, 2022
Signing Day 2022: Ryan Day not alarmed by recent rash of Ohio State football decommitments
Dean Straka, 247Sports
Ohio State’s quality 2023 recruiting class is tainted by the thought of what it could’ve been
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last
Jimmy Watkins, cleveland.com
Analyzing impact as Ohio State loses commitment from cornerback Kayin Lee (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Buckeyes add transfer kicker Casey Magyar as preferred walk-on
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State also got a very talented preferred walk-on at wide receiver.
Committed to the Brotherhood @CoachKee @brianhartline @N_Murph @etwill21 @OhioStateFB @medinaathletics pic.twitter.com/nhH4EpD2qE— Brennen Schramm (@brennen_schramm) December 21, 2022
Ohio State Will Sit Down with Chip Trayanum After Season to Decide on Potential Full-Time Future at Running Back
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Ryan Day supports Avery Henry after cancer diagnosis: ‘He’s got a whole team behind him’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Column: The College football calendar needs a retrofit
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Three Buckeyes named to NFL Pro Bowl rosters
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes maul the Black Bears, 95-61
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes heed upset warnings, take care of business against Maine
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
All I want for Christmas is to see second year Brice Sensabaugh (won’t tweet this again promise)— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) December 22, 2022
No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball dominates No. 16 Ducks 84-67
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
OSU basketball remains perfect after beating Oregon, off to best start since 2011-12
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Short-handed Ohio State squad wrestles to mixed results in New Orleans
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
Happy Holidays, from the Spartans’ coach!
Tom Izzo getting called for a technical foul while wearing an elf sweater is the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/Evd9XwJfDS— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 22, 2022
