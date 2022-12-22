Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 22, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State secures a commitment from Top247 edge rusher Joshua Mickens

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Full Bios: Introducing Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Listen to Ryan Day talk about the 2023 recruiting class so far.

A very good Ohio State 2023 class but… Recapping the Buckeyes’ 2023 National Signing Day

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Thoughts as Ohio State signs very good, not great, 2023 recruiting class (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football’s strong 2023 signing class has holes only money could fill

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Who signed with the Buckeyes? 10 thoughts from early signing day (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Rapid Reaction: Buckeyes sign top-five class, but recruiting woes remain

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Looks like the Buckeyes add one more signee to the class late on Wednesday!

✍ ✅ — Jayden Bonsu ♠️ (@JaydenBonsu) December 22, 2022

Signing Day 2022: Ryan Day not alarmed by recent rash of Ohio State football decommitments

Dean Straka, 247Sports

Ohio State’s quality 2023 recruiting class is tainted by the thought of what it could’ve been

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last

Jimmy Watkins, cleveland.com

Analyzing impact as Ohio State loses commitment from cornerback Kayin Lee (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes add transfer kicker Casey Magyar as preferred walk-on

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State also got a very talented preferred walk-on at wide receiver.

Ohio State Will Sit Down with Chip Trayanum After Season to Decide on Potential Full-Time Future at Running Back

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Ryan Day supports Avery Henry after cancer diagnosis: ‘He’s got a whole team behind him’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: The College football calendar needs a retrofit

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three Buckeyes named to NFL Pro Bowl rosters

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes maul the Black Bears, 95-61

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes heed upset warnings, take care of business against Maine

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

All I want for Christmas is to see second year Brice Sensabaugh (won’t tweet this again promise) — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) December 22, 2022

No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball dominates No. 16 Ducks 84-67

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU basketball remains perfect after beating Oregon, off to best start since 2011-12

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Short-handed Ohio State squad wrestles to mixed results in New Orleans

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Happy Holidays, from the Spartans’ coach!