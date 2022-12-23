Three early enrollees for 2023 to watch from the recruiting class

As I write this article, it dawned on me that it is going to be published on Festivus. For those of you who are like the Minnich family and celebrate Festivus, I hope that your Airing Of Grievances go well, and nobody gets hurt during The Feats Of Strength.

This is not going to be an Airing Of Grievances about the NIL factors and players signing elsewhere. Below are three players who have already signed their letters of intent to Ohio State, plan on enrolling in January 2023, and participating in spring football. With a good showing, these players could wind up playing as contributors for the 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes.

TE Jelani Thurman

Thurman was a player Ohio State fans were very nervous about, as rumors swirled that Thurman may decommit from the Buckeyes and sign with Auburn. Listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, Thurman is projected to be one of the most athletic tight ends that Ohio State has had in quite a while at the position, and could make a move on the depth chart with an impressive spring.

2. CB Jermaine Matthews

Another player who was rumored to be contemplating a decommitment to sign with the Miami Hurricanes, Matthews was rated the second-best player in the state of Ohio and was named the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division II Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year and the Division II Defensive Player of the Year. For a secondary that lacks depth, Matthews will probably be given ample opportunities to show what he can do, and could be an early contributor for the Buckeyes in 2023.

3. DL Kayden McDonald

An interior defensive lineman, it is possible that McDonald may not be able to make an immediate impact along the Ohio State defensive line. Listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, McDonald is the type of massive defensive lineman that Ohio State has struggled to land from SEC country, and could get involved in the rotation that Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson likes to use. McDonald was even used by his high school team at fullback, carrying the ball 77 times for 409 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.