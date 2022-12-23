Buckeyes ink the signature of final remaining 2023 commit, land kicker from Kent State

Now that the dust from the early signing period has settled a little bit, taking a look at the class as a whole should make fans feel better about what the Buckeyes were able to bring in for their 2023 cycle. The fortunate aspect is the potential to make it even better, as there’s still room to add players late in the game before February. Of course, the portal will be where a lot of the efforts are made as well.

A busy time for this coaching staff, gearing up for a match-up in the College Football Playoff is at the top of the list for sure. However, cementing a top seven class with only 20 signed players compared to other programs with nearly 30 shows the quality over quantity Ryan Day and crew were able to snag. The trust in this program should still be at a high level.

Two wins away from a national title, there’s a lot more that could be wrong surrounding Ohio State. It’s good to remind yourself of that here and there.

Better late than never

While Ohio State’s signing day on Wednesday went pretty much how the staff expected it to go, it wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t at least some drama involved. Signing nearly every commit they had on Wednesday except for Kayin Lee — who opted for Auburn late in the game — the only other player to present an obstacle was safety, Jayden Bonsu.

The New Jersey native did not make it official on Wednesday, and worries that a late flip was coming started to ramp up. A player that the Buckeyes certainly wanted to keep in the fold, there seemed to be some sort of work to be done between he and Ohio State to make it finalized. Whether the reasoning was a simple one or more serious like NIL opportunities at the 11th hour, the staff just needed to get through another hurdle in this new day of recruiting. Fortunately, they came out successfully.

Signing on Thursday, Bonsu made his Ohio State pledge official, and position coach Perry Eliano had to feel the weight lifted off his shoulders a bit. Knowing how important the safety position is to this defense overall, losing talented pieces of depth wouldn’t be anything in the plans especially this late in the cycle. Thankfully, the No. 23 ranked safety per the 247Sports composite rankings will be on his way to Columbus real soon.

One of the more underrated players in Ohio State’s class, Bonsu is a freak athlete that brings a ton of skills to the table. In run support, he’s a proven hitter and is reliable when it comes to sure tackling. Additionally, his coverage skills are nothing to look past and anyone on the defensive staff would be confident in confirming his importance to this haul overall. There was a little bit of a worry, but all is well on the Bonsu front as their last commit to sign is officially locked in.

An eraser is joining BIA. The kid from Newark, NJ embodies the silver bullet mantra and will hit anything and everything that moves. He’s on the way to Columbus to be a difference maker in the backend. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jayden Bonsu#CHO23N | @JaydenBonsu pic.twitter.com/8xK0N9d6WP — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 22, 2022

Quick Hits

Ohio State is still in full pursuit mode when it comes to adding to their roster via the transfer portal. At specific positions, the coaches know depth is needed and those guys need to be proven players rather than developmental pieces. While it’s not the offensive line or the cornerback positions yet, the Buckeyes are making some portal moves. This week, another addition was made thanks to kicker Casey Magyar.

A transfer from Kent State, Magyar is taking a preferred walk-on role with the Buckeyes, and while his addition isn’t necessarily the “splash” fans are looking for, it’s still another depth piece to a position that always needs to be competitive. This was a welcomed addition to the roster and will keep the special teams unit in better shape moving forward with someone with proven experience at the college level.