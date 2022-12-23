Buck Off Podcast: Early Signing Day Ohio State Recruiting Holiday Spectacular

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class after early signing day.

We start the show discussing our initial thoughts on the 20-person class, and why the response to the class might be disingenuous. Chris and Jordan discuss their favorite players in the class and the guys they think can be immediate difference makers.

Then we get into a talk about Ohio State’s quarterback room after signing day and discuss the personality they have gotten in three straight classes. This obviously divulges into a situation of talking about the next starter and why the three psychopath competitors in the room will have to earn it.

Next, we look at the impact of NIL on the recruiting cycle and how some teams over performed with some late flips. In this discussion we talk about different recruiting strategies and why you shouldn’t be mad at another program for using money. We turn this to a discussion about the confidence we have in Ohio State’s current collectives to get the job done when it comes to recruiting.

Then, to close out the show, we get into a lengthy discussion about the weakest links in this recruiting class positionally, and our final thoughts on the class.

