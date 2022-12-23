 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 23, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatc / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State recruiting: A breakdown of the 2023 Buckeye recruiting class
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State signed a bunch of football players who want to be Buckeyes — and that’s a good thing
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Examining remaining Ohio State needs after first recruiting signing period (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

The Buckeyes eventually added Jayden Bonsu to the recruiting class as well:

Peach Bowl Film Preview: Georgia’s offensive line is consistent, run game is eerily similar to Ohio State’s
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dissecting Georgia’s tight end duo: Can Ohio State slow them down? (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Film Study: Predicting What Ohio State’s Game Plan for Its CFP Semifinal Matchup with Georgia Might Look Like
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

OSU defense says simpler approach will help them in playoff
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

As Buckeyes head to Atlanta for the playoffs, it’s time for redemption
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

He’s not wrong:

Cincinnati expected to hire Ohio State’s Zach Grant as general manager
Matt Zenitz, On3

Ohio State’s running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Paris Johnson Jr.’s Ohio State football legacy surpassed by the one he is creating off the field
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

MC&J: The next set of bowl games will see the Big Ten finally get in the mix
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women sweep San Diego Invitational with win over No. 16 Oregon
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the postgame press conferences from the women’s basketball team’s two victories at the San Diego Invitational:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: Clark, Pasteur Named Preseason All-MIVA
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This dude never fails to be the absolute best.

