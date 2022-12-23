Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State recruiting: A breakdown of the 2023 Buckeye recruiting class
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State signed a bunch of football players who want to be Buckeyes — and that’s a good thing
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Examining remaining Ohio State needs after first recruiting signing period (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
The Buckeyes eventually added Jayden Bonsu to the recruiting class as well:
An eraser is joining BIA. The kid from Newark, NJ embodies the silver bullet mantra and will hit anything and everything that moves. He’s on the way to Columbus to be a difference maker in the backend. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jayden Bonsu#CHO23N | @JaydenBonsu pic.twitter.com/8xK0N9d6WP— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 22, 2022
Peach Bowl Film Preview: Georgia’s offensive line is consistent, run game is eerily similar to Ohio State’s
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Dissecting Georgia’s tight end duo: Can Ohio State slow them down? (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Film Study: Predicting What Ohio State’s Game Plan for Its CFP Semifinal Matchup with Georgia Might Look Like
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
OSU defense says simpler approach will help them in playoff
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
As Buckeyes head to Atlanta for the playoffs, it’s time for redemption
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
He’s not wrong:
We have to do better recruiting DBs at OSU. Ain’t no way we should be losing recruits. We need to get back to DBU/BIA bc this is getting out of hand. I remember kids used to want to come play DB at OSU. What’s going on!!!— Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) December 21, 2022
Cincinnati expected to hire Ohio State’s Zach Grant as general manager
Matt Zenitz, On3
Ohio State’s running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Paris Johnson Jr.’s Ohio State football legacy surpassed by the one he is creating off the field
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
MC&J: The next set of bowl games will see the Big Ten finally get in the mix
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women sweep San Diego Invitational with win over No. 16 Oregon
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to the postgame press conferences from the women’s basketball team’s two victories at the San Diego Invitational:
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Volleyball: Clark, Pasteur Named Preseason All-MIVA
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This dude never fails to be the absolute best.
#Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (@o_tate_) partnered with @MattressMack to surprise Jennifer Martinez & her family, who live in Rosenberg, with 4 new beds & a couch. Their 5 children were sleeping on air mattresses:”We helped a family that needed it. This is the season of giving” pic.twitter.com/AnLZbOlUrf— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 20, 2022
