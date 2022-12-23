Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State recruiting: A breakdown of the 2023 Buckeye recruiting class

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State signed a bunch of football players who want to be Buckeyes — and that’s a good thing

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Examining remaining Ohio State needs after first recruiting signing period (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

The Buckeyes eventually added Jayden Bonsu to the recruiting class as well:

An eraser is joining BIA. The kid from Newark, NJ embodies the silver bullet mantra and will hit anything and everything that moves. He’s on the way to Columbus to be a difference maker in the backend. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jayden Bonsu#CHO23N | @JaydenBonsu pic.twitter.com/8xK0N9d6WP — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 22, 2022

Peach Bowl Film Preview: Georgia’s offensive line is consistent, run game is eerily similar to Ohio State’s

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dissecting Georgia’s tight end duo: Can Ohio State slow them down? (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Film Study: Predicting What Ohio State’s Game Plan for Its CFP Semifinal Matchup with Georgia Might Look Like

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

OSU defense says simpler approach will help them in playoff

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

As Buckeyes head to Atlanta for the playoffs, it’s time for redemption

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

He’s not wrong:

We have to do better recruiting DBs at OSU. Ain’t no way we should be losing recruits. We need to get back to DBU/BIA bc this is getting out of hand. I remember kids used to want to come play DB at OSU. What’s going on!!! — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) December 21, 2022

Cincinnati expected to hire Ohio State’s Zach Grant as general manager

Matt Zenitz, On3

Ohio State’s running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Paris Johnson Jr.’s Ohio State football legacy surpassed by the one he is creating off the field

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

MC&J: The next set of bowl games will see the Big Ten finally get in the mix

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women sweep San Diego Invitational with win over No. 16 Oregon

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the postgame press conferences from the women’s basketball team’s two victories at the San Diego Invitational:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: Clark, Pasteur Named Preseason All-MIVA

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

