Play Like a Girl Podcast: Was Ryan Day on the Naughty or Nice List this year?

On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Happy holidays and welcome back to the Play Like a Girl podcast! This week, Megan and Jami talk Signing Day, including how OSU fared and which recruits they’re most excited to see put on the Buckeye uniform.

The pair also checked over Santa’s list for him to make sure players, coaches and mascots in college football were properly placed on the Naughty or Nice list. Who’s getting presents on Christmas morning, and who will find coal in their stocking?

Check out the full podcast to find out!

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich