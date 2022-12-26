Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Ohio State on top group

Ohio State got themselves a good gift during the holiday weekend as one of the top pass catching prospects in the country included them in his list of top schools. Plus, after striking out at the running back position in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes added an impressive player at the position as a preferred walk-on.

Trader down to five

One thing that has stayed true time and time again is that Brian Hartline is going to add elite talent to his receiver room. On Sunday, he inched his way closer to further proving that point as 2024 five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL) revealed his list of programs that are still in the running for his coveted pledge.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 6’1 185 WR from Miami, FL is ranked as the No. 8 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 4 WR)https://t.co/yr8PyFrKtR pic.twitter.com/T6n58EYq5F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2022

Ohio State will battle it out with a trio of Sunshine State programs as Florida, Florida State, and Miami (FL) were included in the group. The Buckeyes will also have to outlast Tennessee, who also made the list. While the scarlet and gray with have their work cut out for them in this recruitment, they do have one working advantage in specific.

Trader is teammates with 2024 five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who pledged to Ohio State earlier this month. While kids chose their future programs for different reasons, the Buckeyes having a player that Trader knows and has played with should only work as an advantage for Hartline.

In the end, if Ohio State does wind up as as the beneficiary of Trader’s decision, it will give them yet another program changing prospect. The Hollywood native is currently graded as the No. 11 overall prospect in the class. Trader also slots in as the fifth highest graded player from the state of Florida — just four slots below the aforementioned Smith.

Buckeyes add three-star PWO running back

After coming up empty handed at the running back position in the 2023 class, Ohio State added an important preferred walk-on commitment on Saturday. Staying home at suiting up for the Buckeyes will be 2023 three-star running back Willtrell Hartson of Massillon Washington (OH).

Hartson chose the opportunity to walk-on in Columbus over a dozen of scholarship offers that he received as a prospect. Among the programs that had offered the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder include Boston College, Marshall, Temple, and more.

While Hartson won’t bring a high profile to Ohio State with him, it was a much needed addition for running back coach Tony Alford. The Buckeyes saw one time pledge Mark Fletcher depart from the class and weren’t able to gain much traction with a few other players at the position,

Nonethless, Hartson was ranked as the 89th overall running back in the class and a Top 50 prospect in the state of Ohio. He will join Ohio State with a opportunity to turn that preferred walk-on status into a scholarship if he can impress the coaching staff.

