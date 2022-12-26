Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three early enrollees for 2023 to watch from the recruiting class

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Scholarship Count: Where does Ohio State stand after national signing day?

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

What do you think? Was Ryan Day on the Naughty or Nice List this year?

As Peach Bowl week begins, a breakdown of Georgia vs. Ohio State (paywall)

Seth Emerson, The Athletic

Three under-the-radar X-Factors who could swing Peach Bowl (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Previewing week ahead as Buckeyes make trip to Atlanta for Peach Bowl

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Can Ohio State’s defensive line find its best form against Georgia? (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye

Preview: Michigan, TCU to kickoff 2022 College Football Playoffs

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Ryan Day named semifinalist for George Munger Award

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Which Chris Holtmann-era player would best complement this current team?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Still ‘wait and see’ for timing of Isaac Likekele’s return

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Why are 5 players transferring from OSU’s Elite 8 volleyball team?

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

His form could use some work, but the dedication is clearly there.