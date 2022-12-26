Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
CBUS ➡️ ATL#gobucks pic.twitter.com/KEo83YgHQi— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 26, 2022
Three early enrollees for 2023 to watch from the recruiting class
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Scholarship Count: Where does Ohio State stand after national signing day?
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
What do you think? Was Ryan Day on the Naughty or Nice List this year?
As Peach Bowl week begins, a breakdown of Georgia vs. Ohio State (paywall)
Seth Emerson, The Athletic
Three under-the-radar X-Factors who could swing Peach Bowl (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: Previewing week ahead as Buckeyes make trip to Atlanta for Peach Bowl
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Can Ohio State’s defensive line find its best form against Georgia? (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye
Buckeye brothers @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Uw8TBBJHE6— San Francisco 49ers - x (@49ers) December 25, 2022
Preview: Michigan, TCU to kickoff 2022 College Football Playoffs
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Ryan Day named semifinalist for George Munger Award
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
You’re Nuts: Which Chris Holtmann-era player would best complement this current team?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Still ‘wait and see’ for timing of Isaac Likekele’s return
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Why are 5 players transferring from OSU’s Elite 8 volleyball team?
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
His form could use some work, but the dedication is clearly there.
Loading comments...