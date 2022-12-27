Ohio State hopes to earn a transfer portal TE on Tuesday

The Ohio State football coaching staff, led by Ryan Day, hopefully had time with their families this holiday weekend. The team is now in Georgia in preparation for a College Football Playoff match with the Georgia Bulldogs. While many of the headlines surrounding the team will focus on this current roster and the New Year’s Eve game, the Buckeyes will continue to make the college football recruiting headlines as well.

Transfer Portal TE CJ Dippre to commit today

Ohio State was able to secure a signee at the tight end position in its 2023 recruiting class in four-star TE Jelani Thurman. The team had two verbal commitments earlier in the cycle, but watched four-star Ty Lockwood de-commit from the program and sign with Alabama.

It was well-known that TE was a position of desire in this year’s class and the team wanted to bring in two at the position. Without being able to secure a second one, the team is now looking to the ever-growing transfer portal to reload at the position. The team is hoping they have found one in CJ Dippre.

Dippre is deciding between Alabama and Ohio State to continue his collegiate career, and has made visits with both schools since entering the portal. While Alabama is viewed as the favorites in this one, we will soon see if Ryan Day and the Buckeyes can get a much-needed, big recruiting win. Dippre announced Monday that he will be making his decision at 10:00 a.m. this morning.

Four-star TE has Ohio State in top 3

If you haven’t noticed already, Ohio State’s coaching staff is highly coveting tight ends. The program is not only looking at the transfer portal to bring more to the team, as they are also looking forward to the 2024 recruiting class.

The Buckeyes already hold verbal commitments from three recruits in next year’s class, but the team is looking for many more than that. The Buckeyes have targeted plenty of TE’s in the class, and now knows that hard work is paying off for at least one of their targets. 2024 four-star TE Christian Bentancur announced a top three schools Monday of Ohio State, Clemson and Oregon.

Bentancur is a popular TE prospect, already holding more than 35 official scholarship offers. The blue-chip prospect has made visits to many programs around the country, including a visit to Ohio State for its home-opener versus Notre Dame.

The update in his recruitment was unexpected, but some may find it more surprising that the Buckeyes made the list over the likes of Texas A&M and Iowa State as he looked to have built strong relationships with both of those schools after making his Columbus visit.

At this point, Bentancur has not yet stated when he is thinking about making a commitment - he very well may try and visit with all of the above schools one more time before making a decision. Or, he may need less or more time.

Bentancur is the No. 4 TE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 102 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from Illinois.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 target KJ Bolden announced on Monday that he plans to drop his top schools list on New Years. Bolden is viewed as an athlete, but projects best as a safety. No matter the position he plays in college, he has already shown an elite level on potential Bolden is the No. 4 overall prospect and is the No. 1 safety target in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 2 prospect from Georgia.

Bolden took an unofficial visit with the Buckeyes for their home-opener versus Notre Dame.

Ohio State 2024 five-star cornerback target Ellis Robinson took to Twitter Monday to announce he will be releasing his top schools on New Year’s Day, like Bolden. Ohio State made the cut for Robinson’s first top schools list, when he listed them in his top 10, and will hope to make the cut once again. Robinson is the No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He is also the No. 6 prospect out of Florida.

Ohio State 2024 four-star defensive end target Elias Rudolph included the Buckeyes in his top 10 schools on Christmas. Rudolph hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and has long been associated with the Buckeyes because of the close proximity. Ohio State made recruiting in-state talent a priority in this years class and that trend appears to be continuing with the next class.

Ohio State will be competing with the likes of Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Pitt for Rudolph’s commitment.